    WBEV   US97265W1053

WINC, INC.

(WBEV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 03:42:41 pm EDT
4.250 USD   -9.38%
02:58pWINC : Making the Planet a Priority
PU
04/19Beverage Companies Reporting Bullish Analyst Ratings (GOGY, FIZZ, TAP, WBEV, and BROS)
AQ
04/05Analyst Expects Winc Beverage To Jump 314% From Current Levels; Models For $13 Price Target ($WBEV)
AQ
Winc : Making the Planet a Priority

04/22/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
Making the Planet a Priority

Sustainable winemaking for-the-win.

Apr 22, 2022

We're Down to Earth

A happy planet makes great wines and great wines make happy people. This just so happens to be one of the many reasons that we implement sustainable tactics into every aspect of our business. From winemaking to packaging, we prioritize our planet for generations to come.

Our Winemaking Practices

We're champions of minimal intervention winemaking, which allow us to respect the raw product and spend 90% of the work in the vineyard. "If you're picking the right thing from the right place at the right time, you don't need all that other stuff," said Director of Winemaking, Ryan Zotovich. Proper site selection coupled with meticulous sustainable farming and picking decisions allow for minimal intervention in the winery.

In 2021, we produced 167,656 cases of sustainably made wine. "When you start with great raw material, you have to do a lot less with the wine. In order to have great raw material, you have to leave the vineyard in a better place than how you found it," said Zotovich. The driving principle is to make wine in a way that supports the environment and the community not just now, but for many years into the future.

We Give a Ship

By using flexitanks to bulk-ship our international wines, we've reduced our carbon footprint by almost 50%. Our boxes are made from 70% post-consumer recycled materials and are 100% recyclable. Even the pulp is compostable, making our boxes some of the best in the game.

All About The Glass

If you didn't know, glass is made from all-natural, sustainable raw materials, including sand, soda ash, limestone, and recycled glass. On top of that, it's 100% recyclable. This year, we're planning to use lightweight glass for about 82% of our glass needs. This helps save raw materials and reduces the cost and labor of getting the product to you.

Finishing Touches

Winc is part of Labeltronix's"Lean Labeling" program, which incorporates waste reduction in both the manufacturing process and how they eliminate waste for their customers. We utilize eco-friendly printing methods such as digital offset printing and UV Flexo printing for our labels.

Eco-friendly benefits of digital offset printing:

-No water needed

-Reduces solid waste

-Virtually eliminates make-ready waste

-Ink canisters are recycled

-Eco-friendly material is offered, both uncoated and coated paper, which are Forest Service Council and Rainforest Alliance certified

Eco-friendly benefits of UV Flexo printing:

-Uses solvent-free inks which eliminates volatile organic compounds from the drying/curing process

-Ink is activated by UV light and is 100% reusable, resulting in very little treatable waste

-Eco-friendly material is offered, both uncoated and coated paper, which are Forest Service Council and Rainforest Alliance certified



The Cherry on Top

We use both screw caps and corks as closures on our wines. When it comes to corks, we only use Vinc Neocorks from Cork Supply, which are 80% biodegradable, 100% reusable and recyclable, and have a negative carbon footprint. Cork Supply uses every part of the corkwood that they purchase, translating to zero waste of raw materials.

The screw caps we use are 100% recyclable as well. Our screw cap supplier Enoplasticwas awarded the 2021 Silver Medal by EcoVadis, a widely recognized international provider for the evaluation of corporate practices in terms of sustainability.

Our 2022 Projections

We're working towards increasing our organic, low sugar, low sulfur, and sustainable options. In fact, we're on track to more than double the number of organic offerings in our portfolio this year. Here's a look at this year's projections:

-23% of products will be organic

-65% of products will be low sugar

-80% of products will be low sulfur

We're committed to making wines that not only taste good today, but contribute good for tomorrow. Take a sip in the right direction with us and shop our sustainable wines.

Disclaimer

Winc Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 18:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
