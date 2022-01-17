Winc : New Year, Another New Saké

Our Lucky streak continues.

Whether you're a sucker for saké or just a little curious, we invite you to try the first round of our brand new Futsü-shu saké.

But first, it's been a minute so let's do a quick refresher. Saké, also known as rice wine, is a Japanese alcoholic beverage. It's made by fermenting rice that has been polished to remove the bran. Similar to wine, it too has differing styles. Our first launch into the space featured a premium Junmai saké called House of Luck, a pure rice style that has no additives beyond water, rice, and koji. But after getting our foot in the door with a special-occasion saké, we thought we'd kick our shoes off and relax with something a little more casual.

A light saké with clean, fresh flavors and the newest addition to the fam. Made with an eye towards value and drinkability, Futsü-shu saké is the everyday drink for millions of people in Japan. Considered the "table wine" of saké, this style is traditionally brewed with added alcohols which gives it a unique flavor profile. This one is filled to the brim with brilliant umami flavors, while simultaneously offering a fruity bouquet on the nose with citrus, tropical fruit, and flower aromas.

Unlike that warm, cheap saké at your local hibachi grill, this one is equally delicious when chilled. As you'd imagine, it's a hit with your favorite classic Japanese food, but don't be shy if you want to branch out further when considering food pairings. Since it's a lighter style, you can pair it like you would a minerally white wine with things like shellfish, small bites, and even fried snacks (we're looking at you, Postmates). Perfect for ordering-in your favorite comfort food for a night of HBO Max and relax, or whatever it is the kids do these days.

Oh, and because we don't half-ass anything, Lucky Look in its entirety is an authentic product of Japan. Featuring a traditional paper called Washi, the label material was processed by hand and made using local fibers from the inner bark of the gampi tree. So when you order a bottle, you know you're getting the full experience. But if it arrives to you looking less than perfect, just remember it's had a long journey.

Ready to dive deeper into the world of saké? Give our brand new Futsü-shu a shot.