  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wincanton plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/10 06:35:16 am
420.5 GBX   +0.12%
WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/10/2021 | 07:03am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  1. Sally Austin
  2. Lyn Colloff
  3. Paul Durkin
  4. Richard Gifford
  5. Ian Keilty
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  1. Chief People Officer
  2. Company Secretary
  3. Chief Customer & Innovation Officer
  4. Chief Information Officer
  5. Chief Operating Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Wincanton plc
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of dividend shares under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Dividend Share Price Dividend Shares Volume
1. £4.25 25
2. £4.25 12
3. £4.25 2
4. £4.25 67
5. £4.25 34
d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
 		 Price Volume
1. £106.32 25
2. £51.04 12
3. £8.51 2
4. £284.93 67
5. £144.59 34
e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2021
f) Place of the transaction XLON

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary                                                                    Tel: 01249 710 000


© PRNewswire 2021
