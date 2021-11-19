Log in
    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/19 11:11:30 am
394 GBX   +3.41%
10:48aWINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06:02aBuilding UK Rate Rise Bets May Support Sterling
DJ
05:11aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners Gain; Kingfisher Tumbles
DJ
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/19/2021 | 10:48am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name 1. Sally Austin
2. Lyn Colloff
3. Paul Durkin
4. Richard Gifford
5. Ian Keilty
6. Daniel Porte
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status 1. Chief People Officer
2. Company Secretary
3. Chief Customer & Innovation Officer
4. Chief Information Officer
5. Chief Operating Officer
6. Strategy Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Wincanton plc
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased for the PDMRs listed above in respect of Partnership and Matching Shares, under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003
 c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Partnership Shares Volume(s) Matching Shares Volume(s)
1. £3.7916; nil 79 19
2. £3.7916; nil 79 19
3. £3.7916; nil 79 19
4. £3.7916; nil 79 19
5. £3.7916; nil 79 19
6. £3.7916; nil 39 9
d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
 		 Price Volume
1. £299.54 98
2. £299.54 98
3. £299.54 98
4. £299.54 98
5. £299.54 98
6. £147.88 48
e) Date of the transaction 18 November 2021
f) Place of the transaction XLON

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary                                                                    Tel: 01249 710 000


© PRNewswire 2021
