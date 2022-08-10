Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wincanton plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:17 2022-08-10 am EDT
384.00 GBX   -0.39%
07/28Wincanton Appoints New CFO On Permanent Basis
MT
07/28Wincanton plc Announces Appointment of Tom Hinton as Chief Financial Officer
CI
07/27WINCANTON : extends premium home delivery partnership with Loaf
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/10/2022 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name 1. Sally Austin
2. Lyn Colloff
3. Paul Durkin
4. Ian Keilty
5. Daniel Porte
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status 1. Chief People Officer
2. Company Secretary
3. Chief Customer & Innovation Officer
4. Chief Operating Officer
5. Strategy Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Wincanton plc
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc


ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of dividend shares under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003
 c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Dividend Shares Volume(s)
1. £3.9135 42
2. £3.9135 26
3. £3.9135 15
4. £3.9135 54
5. £3.9135 8
d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
 		 Price Volume
N/A N/A
e) Date of the transaction 05 August 2022
f) Place of the transaction XLON

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary                                                               Tel: 01249 710 000


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WINCANTON PLC
07/28Wincanton Appoints New CFO On Permanent Basis
MT
07/28Wincanton plc Announces Appointment of Tom Hinton as Chief Financial Officer
CI
07/27WINCANTON : extends premium home delivery partnership with Loaf
PU
07/26WINCANTON PLC - Correction to Transaction in Own Shares notification
PR
07/25WINCANTON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/20WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/19WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/19WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/18WINCANTON PLC - Purchase of shares for the Employee Benefit Trust
PR
07/14WINCANTON : Cygnia Logistics and Kao Corporation renew longstanding partnership
PU
More news