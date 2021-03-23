WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
- Sally Austin
- Lyn Colloff
- Richard Gifford
- Ian Keilty
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
- Chief People Officer
- Company Secretary
- Chief Information Officer
- Chief Operating Officer
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares purchased for the PDMRs listed above in respect of Partnership and Matching Shares, under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Partnership Shares
Volume(s)
|Matching Shares
Volume(s)
- £3.6856; nil
- £3.6856; nil
- £3.6856; nil
- £3.6856; nil
|41
41
41
41
|11
11
11
10
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
| Price
|Volume
|
- £151.11
- £151.11
- £151.11
- £151.11
|52
52
52
51
|Date of the transaction
|18 March 2021
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
For further information, please contact:
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000