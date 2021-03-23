Log in
WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
WINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/23/2021
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  1. Sally Austin
  2. Lyn Colloff
  3. Richard Gifford
  4. Ian Keilty
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  1. Chief People Officer
  2. Company Secretary
  3. Chief Information Officer
  4. Chief Operating Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Wincanton plc
b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc



ISIN: GB0030329360
b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased for the PDMRs listed above in respect of Partnership and Matching Shares, under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003
 c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Partnership Shares
Volume(s)		 Matching Shares
Volume(s)
  1. £3.6856; nil
  2. £3.6856; nil
  3. £3.6856; nil
  4. £3.6856; nil
 41
41
41
41		 11
11
11
10
d) Aggregated information









                                                                                                           


-Aggregated volume
 
 Price Volume
  1. £151.11
  2. £151.11
  3. £151.11
  4. £151.11
 52
52
52
51
e) Date of the transaction 18 March 2021
f) Place of the transaction XLON

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary                                                                    Tel: 01249 710 000


© PRNewswire 2021
