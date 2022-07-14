Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wincanton plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:49 2022-07-14 am EDT
357.50 GBX   +0.70%
04:14aWINCANTON : Cygnia Logistics and Kao Corporation renew longstanding partnership
PU
07/14WINCANTON PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/13WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wincanton : Cygnia Logistics and Kao Corporation renew longstanding partnership

07/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cygnia Logistics, part of the Wincanton Group, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, is pleased to announce the renewal of its relationship with Japanese consumer goods manufacturer Kao, parent company of well-known beauty brands like Molton Brown, John Frieda and Goldwell.

The contract extension builds on fourteen years' worth of collaboration between the two companies and will see Cygnia provide a broad range of multi-channel logistics, picking, packing and fulfilment services for Kao from Cygnia's base in Northamptonshire. The core of Cygnia's service to Kao revolves around fulfilment for both B2C & B2B channels for the likes of Molton Brown, John Frieda, Goldwell, KMS, e'quipe and Oribe. This includes fulfilment directly to customer's homes and delivering orders to up to 5000 stores, as well as hotels and salons nationwide. Other elements of Cygnia's offering to Kao includes value-added services such as gift wrapping, personalisation and co-packing.

In the time since Kao and Cygnia first partnered in 2008, Kao has seen order volumes for one of its key brands, Molton Brown, grow by over 500%.

Carl Moore, Managing Director of Digital and e-Fulfilment at the Wincanton Group, said:

"The extension of our partnership with Kao Corporation demonstrates the depth and quality of Cygnia's offering and showcases its ability to support customers as they scale, innovate and diversify. We look forward to supporting Kao's continued efforts to expand the presence of their brands across the UK and we will make sure their supply chain is ready to meet this demand."

Guido Kirchhoff, President Functions Operations, Consumer Products, EMEA at Kao, said:

"At Kao we value long standing and trusting relationships with our business partners and suppliers. Over the past fourteen years, Cygnia Logistics has been a vital support for our UK business, and we are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Cygnia and the Wincanton Group."

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,000-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

About Kao

Kao creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries, and Molton Brown, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. Combined with its chemical division, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,420 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,500 people worldwide and has 135 years of history in innovation.

Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information at www.kao.com

Press Contact

Melanie Schnitzler I Associate Director Communications EMEA I Kao

Tel: +49 (0) 6151 3960-686 I melanie.schnitzler@kao.com

Kao Germany GmbH I Pfungstädter Straße 98-100 I 64297 Darmstadt

Disclaimer

Wincanton plc published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WINCANTON PLC
04:14aWINCANTON : Cygnia Logistics and Kao Corporation renew longstanding partnership
PU
07/14WINCANTON PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/13WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/13WINCANTON PLC - Updated Notice of Half Year Results
PR
07/13WINCANTON : Earnings Documents
PU
07/12GRAHAM CHARLTON : FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up as Investors Return to Safe Havens
DJ
07/12WINCANTON PLC - Result of AGM
PR
07/12WINCANTON PLC - Purchase of shares for the Employee Benefit Trust
PR
07/12Wincanton plc Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 March 2022, Payable on 5 Au..
CI
06/22WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 492 M 1 779 M 1 779 M
Net income 2023 49,9 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
Net cash 2023 9,58 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,12x
Yield 2023 3,71%
Capitalization 449 M 536 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 20 300
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart WINCANTON PLC
Duration : Period :
Wincanton plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINCANTON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 363,00 GBX
Average target price 512,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Wroath Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Ian Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Martin Peter Read Chairman
Richard Gifford Chief Information Officer
Ian Keilty Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINCANTON PLC-1.36%536
JD LOGISTICS, INC.-42.76%11 530
CRYOPORT, INC.-41.78%1 701
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-28.84%1 484
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)-15.75%492
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.-1.37%349