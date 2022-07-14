Wincanton : Cygnia Logistics and Kao Corporation renew longstanding partnership

Cygnia Logistics, part of the Wincanton Group, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, is pleased to announce the renewal of its relationship with Japanese consumer goods manufacturer Kao, parent company of well-known beauty brands like Molton Brown, John Frieda and Goldwell.

The contract extension builds on fourteen years' worth of collaboration between the two companies and will see Cygnia provide a broad range of multi-channel logistics, picking, packing and fulfilment services for Kao from Cygnia's base in Northamptonshire. The core of Cygnia's service to Kao revolves around fulfilment for both B2C & B2B channels for the likes of Molton Brown, John Frieda, Goldwell, KMS, e'quipe and Oribe. This includes fulfilment directly to customer's homes and delivering orders to up to 5000 stores, as well as hotels and salons nationwide. Other elements of Cygnia's offering to Kao includes value-added services such as gift wrapping, personalisation and co-packing.

In the time since Kao and Cygnia first partnered in 2008, Kao has seen order volumes for one of its key brands, Molton Brown, grow by over 500%.

Carl Moore, Managing Director of Digital and e-Fulfilment at the Wincanton Group, said:

"The extension of our partnership with Kao Corporation demonstrates the depth and quality of Cygnia's offering and showcases its ability to support customers as they scale, innovate and diversify. We look forward to supporting Kao's continued efforts to expand the presence of their brands across the UK and we will make sure their supply chain is ready to meet this demand."

Guido Kirchhoff, President Functions Operations, Consumer Products, EMEA at Kao, said:

"At Kao we value long standing and trusting relationships with our business partners and suppliers. Over the past fourteen years, Cygnia Logistics has been a vital support for our UK business, and we are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Cygnia and the Wincanton Group."

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,000-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

About Kao

Kao creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries, and Molton Brown, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. Combined with its chemical division, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,420 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,500 people worldwide and has 135 years of history in innovation.

Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information at www.kao.com

Press Contact

Melanie Schnitzler I Associate Director Communications EMEA I Kao

Tel: +49 (0) 6151 3960-686 I melanie.schnitzler@kao.com

Kao Germany GmbH I Pfungstädter Straße 98-100 I 64297 Darmstadt