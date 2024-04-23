Wincanton, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, has been selected to manage national transport operations for JD Sports, a leading omnichannel retailer of sports fashion brands.

The new, multi-year contract, which begins in August 2024, will see Wincanton provide transport services for retail operations from JD Sports' distribution centres to its growing footprint of over 560 retail stores nationwide.

Wincanton was chosen by JD Sports for its depth of services and capabilities, ability to provide supply chain resilience and agility and a clear roadmap for continuous improvement leveraging Wincanton's digital transport platform, EyeQ.

Some 230 colleagues, comprising of those in driver, management and outbase roles, will transfer from the previous service provider to join Wincanton's team of over 20,300 colleagues as part of this new partnership.

Rachel Gilbey, MD of General Merchandise at Wincanton, commented:

"We are delighted to be chosen as the transport partner for JD Sports, building on Wincanton's capability in retail store transport. The partnership will provide JD Sports with a platform for growth, supporting the strategy to become the leading global sports fashion powerhouse. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to Wincanton."