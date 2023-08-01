01 August 2023

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc (“Wincanton” or the “Company”)

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Long Term Incentive Plan vesting

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, provides notification of the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) vesting effected on 31 July 2023 relating to persons discharging managerial duties (“PDMRs”) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares of nominal value 10p each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") (ISIN: GB0030329360).

The 2020 LTIP has vested at 42.4% based on the partial achievement of the performance conditions as set out in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. The nil cost options were granted on 31 July 2020. Details are set out in the table below:

Name and position of PDMR Number of Options awarded Adjustment for achievement of performance conditions Number of Exercisable Options remaining James Wroath 350,910 202,125 148,785 Sally Austin 55,044 31,706 23,338 Lyn Colloff 46,788 26,950 19,838 Paul Durkin 16,415 9,456 6,959 Ian Keilty 170,639 98,289 72,350



The LTIP Options are now available to exercise at any time until the award’s 10-year expiry date in 2030. The Award for Mr Wroath is subject to a holding period, ending on the fifth anniversary of the Award date.

Deferred Bonus Share Award vesting

The Company announces the vesting of deferred bonus share awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted on 30 July 2021 under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 (LTIP) to persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Shares deducted to cover tax were transacted on 31 July 2023.

PDMR Total number of shares vested Shares deducted to cover tax Shares retained James Wroath 4,542 2,135 2,407

Mr Wroath’s total shareholding in the Group is now 33,193 which represents 0.027% of the Company’s issued share capital.

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of theperson discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name James Wroath 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted a) Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Natureofthetransaction Vesting of 4,542 Ordinary Shares of 10p each. 2,135 Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance retained. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £2.425 2,135 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Dateofthetransaction 31 July 2023 f) Place ofthetransaction Outside a trading venue

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer ‘dark stores’; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK’s best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years’ heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles.

