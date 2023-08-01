01 August 2023
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON plc (“Wincanton” or the “Company”)
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
Long Term Incentive Plan vesting
Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, provides notification of the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) vesting effected on 31 July 2023 relating to persons discharging managerial duties (“PDMRs”) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares of nominal value 10p each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") (ISIN: GB0030329360).
The 2020 LTIP has vested at 42.4% based on the partial achievement of the performance conditions as set out in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. The nil cost options were granted on 31 July 2020. Details are set out in the table below:
Name
and
position of PDMR
Number of Options awarded
Adjustment for achievement of performance conditions
Number of
Exercisable Options remaining
James Wroath
350,910
202,125
148,785
Sally Austin
55,044
31,706
23,338
Lyn Colloff
46,788
26,950
19,838
Paul Durkin
16,415
9,456
6,959
Ian Keilty
170,639
98,289
72,350
The LTIP Options are now available to exercise at any time until the award’s 10-year expiry date in 2030. The Award for Mr Wroath is subject to a holding period, ending on the fifth anniversary of the Award date.
Deferred Bonus Share Award vesting
The Company announces the vesting of deferred bonus share awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted on 30 July 2021 under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 (LTIP) to persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
Shares deducted to cover tax were transacted on 31 July 2023.
PDMR
Total number of shares vested
Shares deducted to cover tax
Shares retained
James Wroath
4,542
2,135
2,407
Mr Wroath’s total shareholding in the Group is now 33,193 which represents 0.027% of the Company’s issued share capital.
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of theperson discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
a)
Name
James Wroath
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Natureofthetransaction
Vesting of 4,542 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
2,135 Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance retained.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
£2.425
2,135
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Dateofthetransaction
31 July 2023
f)
Place ofthetransaction
Outside a trading venue
