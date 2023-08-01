01 August 2023

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Grant of Deferred Share Bonus Retention Awards

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the following deferred share bonus retention award over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s).

The scheme runs over a 2-year period. The retention awards will vest on 31 July 2025 and are conditional on continued service.

PDMR Total number of shares awarded Lyn Colloff 26,950 Paul Durkin 9,456 Ian Keilty 98,289

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Lyn Colloff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Natureofthetransaction Grant of 26,950 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £2.43 Volume 26,950 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Dateofthetransaction 31 July 2023 f) Place ofthetransaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Durkin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Customer and Innovation Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Natureofthetransaction Grant of 9,456 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £2.43 Volume 9,456 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Dateofthetransaction 31 July 2023 f) Place ofthetransaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Keilty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status COO/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Natureofthetransaction Grant of 98,289 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £2.43 Volume 98,289 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Dateofthetransaction 31 July 2023 f) Place ofthetransaction Outside a trading venue

-Ends-

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer `dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers