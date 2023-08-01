01 August 2023

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

 

 

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

 

Grant of Deferred Share Bonus Retention Awards

 

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the following deferred share bonus retention award over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s).  

 

The scheme runs over a 2-year period. The retention awards will vest on 31 July 2025 and are conditional on continued service.

PDMR

Total number of shares awarded

Lyn Colloff

26,950

Paul Durkin

9,456

Ian Keilty

98,289

 

 

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Lyn Colloff

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Natureofthetransaction

Grant of 26,950 Ordinary 10p Shares

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£2.43

Volume

26,950

d)

Aggregated information

 N/A

e)

Dateofthetransaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place ofthetransaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Durkin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Customer and Innovation Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Natureofthetransaction

Grant of 9,456 Ordinary 10p Shares

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£2.43

Volume

9,456

d)

Aggregated information

 N/A

e)

Dateofthetransaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place ofthetransaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Keilty

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

COO/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Natureofthetransaction

Grant of 98,289 Ordinary 10p Shares

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£2.43

Volume

98,289

d)

Aggregated information

 N/A

e)

Dateofthetransaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place ofthetransaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

About Wincanton 

 

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer `dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies. 

 

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles. 

 

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc      Tel: +44 1249 710 000

 

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

 

Headland      Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com  

 

 