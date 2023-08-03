Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

 

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sally Austin

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer/PDMR

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

 

 

 

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Natureofthetransaction

Exercise of a nil-cost option over 23,338 ordinary shares. The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis resulting in the delivery of 12,369 shares, retained by Ms Austin.

 

Shares deducted to cover tax and NI:

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

  Price

Volume(s)

£2.42

10,969

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

 

-  Aggregated volume

 

 

-  Price

Price

Volume

 

n/a

e)

Dateofthetransaction

1 August 2023

f)

Place ofthetransaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Lyn Colloff

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary/PDMR

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

 

 

 

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Natureofthetransaction

Exercise of a nil-cost option over 19,838 ordinary shares. The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis resulting in the delivery of 10,514 shares, transferred to spouse.

Shares deducted to cover tax and NI:

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

  Price

Volume(s)

£2.42

9,324

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

 

-  Aggregated volume

 

 

-  Price

Price

Volume

 

n/a

e)

Dateofthetransaction

1 August 2023

f)

Place ofthetransaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Darren Colloff

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary/PDMR

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

 

 

 

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Natureofthetransaction

Acquisition of 10,514 ordinary shares for no consideration, transferred from spouse.

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

  Price

Volume(s)

£nil

10,514

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

 

-  Aggregated volume

 

 

-  Price

Price

Volume

 

n/a

e)

Dateofthetransaction

1 August 2023

f)

Place ofthetransaction

Outside a trading venue

 

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary                                             Tel: 01249 710 000