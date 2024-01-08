Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

 

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1. Lyn Colloff

2. Paul Durkin

3. Tom Hinton

4. Ian Keilty

5. Daniel Porte

6. James Wroath

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

1. Company Secretary

2. Chief Customer & Innovation Officer

3. Chief Financial Officer

4. Chief Operating Officer

5. Strategy Director

6. Chief Executive Officer

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

 

 

 

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Natureofthetransaction

Shares purchased for the PDMRs listed above in respect of Partnership and Matching Shares, under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

  Price

Partnership Shares Volume(s)

Matching

Shares

Volume(s)

1. £3.100; nil

49

12

2. £3.100; nil

48

12

3. £3.100; nil

48

12

4. £3.100; nil

49

12

5. £3.100; nil

48

12

6. £3.100; nil

48

12

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

 

-  Aggregated volume

 

 

-  Price

Price

Volume

1. £151.90

61

2. £148.80

60

3. £148.80

60

4. £151.90

61

5. £148.80

60

6. £148.80

60

e)

Dateofthetransaction

5 January 2024

f)

Place ofthetransaction

XLON

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary                                             Tel: 01249 710 000