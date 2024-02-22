TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0030329360

Issuer Name

WINCANTON PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

 

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Feb-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Feb-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.551536

0.138445

7.689981

9577400

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.662647

0.341114

7.003761

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0030329360

 

9404964

 

7.551536

Sub Total 8.A

9404964

7.551536%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/05/2024

02/05/2024

Cash

55078

0.044223

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/07/2024

02/07/2024

Cash

48551

0.038982

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/07/2024

17/07/2024

Cash

7100

0.005700

Cash-settled Equity Swap

31/10/2024

31/10/2024

Cash

54672

0.043897

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/02/2025

27/02/2025

Cash

603

0.000480

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/04/2025

02/04/2025

Cash

5593

0.004490

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/03/2029

02/03/2029

Cash

839

0.000673

Sub Total 8.B2

 

172436

0.138445%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

7.551525

 

7.689970%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

12. Date of Completion

22-Feb-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom