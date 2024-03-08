Acquisition of leading technology integrator specialising in scalable intelligent warehouse solutions

Accelerating Wincanton's robotics and automation roadmap to transform warehouse operations for its customers

Wincanton has agreed to acquire Invar Group Limited (Invar), a UK-based specialist in warehouse execution software, automation and controls.

Founded in 2005, Invar is a private company specialising in the integration of automated warehouse solutions powered by its proprietary software, the Invar Warehousing Software (IWS).

IWS is an intuitive, configurable, and scalable software suite which intelligently orchestrates warehouse activity and enables the smooth integration of wider warehouse technology, particularly robots and automation. The ability to deploy and optimise multiple automation and robotics products in a single site operation using IWS as the core platform is a key differentiator. Invar solutions are deployed in multiple territories with clients including Jet 2, Disney and Under Armour.

Wincanton has collaborated with Invar on several warehouse automation projects over recent years. The incumbent team will continue to run the newly acquired business which will remain as a stand-alone business within the Wincanton Group. Invar has established a diverse customer base and will continue to serve these clients across multiple markets.

The acquisition represents a key milestone in Wincanton's strategic roadmap to create sustainable supply chain value through technology and automation. It aligns the people, processes and technology which will enable Wincanton to deliver more robotics and automation projects at pace for its customers. Several projects are already under way, focusing on AMR (autonomous mobile robots) deployment across Wincanton's existing blue-chip customer base.

Commenting on the acquisition, James Wroath, Wincanton's CEO, said:

"This capability enhancing acquisition catapults us on our journey to become a leading integrator of automation and robotics solutions for supply chains. The Invar team is a great cultural fit, with a pedigree in developing and integrating best-in-class solutions. The combination of this, alongside Wincanton's deep customer partnerships and operational expertise, will enable us to deliver more value, faster, for our customers."

Daniel Porte, Wincanton's Strategy Director, commented:

"This acquisition is our second significant innovation milestone this year and underpins our strategic direction to create sustainable supply chain value through the accelerated adoption of technology for our customers."

Craig Whitehouse, Invar's Managing Director, said:

"From the considerable interest shown in our business, we selected a partner that clearly offered the best long-term future for Invar and its people. Wincanton, with its deep resources and wealth of knowledge of the logistics sector, makes a perfect strategic partner for Invar - where our synergies on technology and automation align for a bright future. We are excited to be taking this next great step together."