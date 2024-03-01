March 1 (Reuters) - British logistics firm Wincanton withdrew its support for CEVA's proposed deal on Friday, in favour of GXO Logistics' higher offer, which valued the company at about 762 million pounds ($962.3 million).

GXO had offered to buy Wincanton for 605 pence per share on Thursday, compared with CEVA's "increased and final" bid of about 480 pence apiece tabled on Monday.

GXO said its bid underscores its interest to expand into the UK's aerospace, utilities, industrial and healthcare sectors, with Wincanton able to give it a "springboard" to offer industrial services across Europe.

Wincanton operates in the UK and Ireland and offers supply chain solutions to businesses across sectors. It counts IKEA, Primark and BAE Systems among its customers.

CEVA, a unit of French shipping firm CMA CGM, said on Thursday that it would consider its options after GXO outbid it.

CEVA had first proposed to buy Wincanton for 450 pence a share in January, before it raised its offer on Monday.

Including debt, GXO's offer valued Wincanton at about 960 million pounds.

"The Board of Wincanton is pleased that GXO recognises the very significant value inherent in this business and intends to recommend the offer to shareholders for their consideration," Wincanton Chairman Martin Read said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7918 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Sonia Cheema)