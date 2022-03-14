Log in
    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/14 12:35:11 pm
340 GBX   +1.80%
01:04pWINCANTON : eCommerce solution shortlisted for National Technology Award
PU
03/03WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/01WINCANTON PLC - Disclosure Section 430(2B) Companies Act 2006
PR
Wincanton : eCommerce solution shortlisted for National Technology Award

03/14/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
Our collaborative eFulfilment solution, which blends robotics and wearable technology, has created a faster, safer, and more reliable operation, improving the customer experience for the award-winning natural and organic health and beauty company.

Wincanton has worked in partnership with Neal's Yard Remedies since 2008. Wincanton provides a nationwide service for the retailer's network of stores, wholesale, and retail partners from its high-volume shared user facility in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

The National Technology Awards, organised by National Technology News, celebrate the pioneers of technology in British business. The ceremony takes place on 26 May at London's Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square.

Claire Charlton, head of W2 Innovation at Wincanton, commented:

"Our solution for Neal's Yard Remedies is a great example of how our W2 Innovation programme brings together new technologies with our people to deliver supply chain value for our customers.

Carl Moore, MD for Digital and eFulfilment at Wincanton, commented:

"We continue to be impressed with how Neal's Yard Remedies and our colleagues have embraced the technology to deliver great service."

Donna Toye, Operations Controller at Neal's Yard Remedies Organic, commented:

"These cobots have had a positive impact on pick accuracy, ability to flex to fluctuating sales volumes, stock accuracy and provide us with accurate automated data on a daily basis that reduces the number of queries from our customer care team to the warehouse."

Discover how Wincanton's collaborative eFulfilment solution is transforming outcomes for Neal's Yard Remedies Organic.

Disclaimer

Wincanton plc published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 17:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
