Wincanton : named as finalist for three 2021 Supply Chain Excellence Awards

Roper Rhodes - one of the UK's leading independent suppliers of bathroom furniture and products - and Wincanton have utilised a synergy of cultures and the latest logistics technologies to deliver exceptional results.

Working in partnership, Wincanton and Roper Rhodes are closely aligned in values and approach, ensuring the customer experience matches the quality of the product range.

As a result, the team has achieved 99% on-time, in full deliveries and an 88% Net Promotor Score. When compared to the previous service operated on behalf of Roper Rhodes, damage to goods in transit has dropped by 47%.

