  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Wincanton plc
  News
  Summary
    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
  Report
Wincanton : named as finalist for three 2021 Supply Chain Excellence Awards

09/07/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Roper Rhodes - one of the UK's leading independent suppliers of bathroom furniture and products - and Wincanton have utilised a synergy of cultures and the latest logistics technologies to deliver exceptional results.

Working in partnership, Wincanton and Roper Rhodes are closely aligned in values and approach, ensuring the customer experience matches the quality of the product range.

As a result, the team has achieved 99% on-time, in full deliveries and an 88% Net Promotor Score. When compared to the previous service operated on behalf of Roper Rhodes, damage to goods in transit has dropped by 47%.

Wincanton celebrated two award wins at the Supply Chain Excellence Awards 2020 for its work with The Kraft Heinz Company and Ella's Kitchen.

Disclaimer

Wincanton plc published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 09:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 276 M 1 764 M 1 764 M
Net income 2022 43,8 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
Net cash 2022 15,8 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 493 M 681 M 682 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart WINCANTON PLC
Duration : Period :
Wincanton plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINCANTON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 397,00 GBX
Average target price 516,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Wroath Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Charles Lawlor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Martin Peter Read Chairman
Richard Gifford Chief Information Officer
Ian Keilty Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINCANTON PLC55.08%681
CRYOPORT, INC.47.49%2 979
ID LOGISTICS GROUP47.35%2 240
VERITIV CORPORATION355.75%1 414
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.22.37%874
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)39.63%689