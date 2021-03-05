Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wincanton plc    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/05 08:33:03 am
350 GBX   -1.41%
08:39aWINCANTON  : and IKEA partnership wins Safety Award
PU
03/04WINCANTON  : delivers for Waitrose as West London 'dark store' opens
PU
02/26WINCANTON PLC  : - Directorate Change
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wincanton : and IKEA partnership wins Safety Award

03/05/2021 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Wincanton for IKEA team won the Safety Award at the annual SHD Logistics Awards.

The award celebrates the best health and safety practice across the supply chain and logistics industries.

Wincanton and IKEA's partnership was recognised for its commitment to continuous improvement and establishing of a 'zero accident target culture'. This was achieved through a mixture of training, awareness and adaptations to daily procedures to make safe behaviours habitual.

Across the two sites involved - Harlow, Essex, and Medway, Kent - the team recorded a 42% reduction in all types of injuries through 2019/20, with an increase of 13% in near-miss reporting.

Paul Durkin, Managing Director of Digital & eFulfilment at Wincanton, said:

'Establishing a safety-first culture and ensuring our colleagues work in environments that allow them to thrive is central to Wincanton's ethos, which makes the recognition of our IKEA operation all the more rewarding.

'I want to thank everyone involved across the sites for going the extra mile. Without their commitment to embedding safety, and safe practices, in everything we do, this would not have been possible.'

The Wincanton for IKEA team was announced as the winner of the Safety Award on 3rd March 2021. The awards, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, were delayed due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Harlow and Medway sites operate warehousing and online fulfilment operations (non-parcel) on behalf of IKEA, as well as two-person home delivery.

click here To continue to receive updates like this

Disclaimer

Wincanton plc published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 13:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WINCANTON PLC
08:39aWINCANTON  : and IKEA partnership wins Safety Award
PU
03/04WINCANTON  : delivers for Waitrose as West London 'dark store' opens
PU
02/26WINCANTON PLC  : - Directorate Change
PR
02/22WINCANTON PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/17WINCANTON PLC  : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/12WINCANTON PLC  : - Wincanton publishes financial calendar dates
PR
02/03WINCANTON PLC  : - Change of Director Details
PR
01/20WINCANTON PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/07WINCANTON PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020WINCANTON PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 176 M 1 622 M 1 622 M
Net income 2021 37,6 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
Net Debt 2021 10,5 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 440 M 616 M 607 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart WINCANTON PLC
Duration : Period :
Wincanton plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINCANTON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 401,25 GBX
Last Close Price 355,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Wroath Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Charles Lawlor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Martin Peter Read Chairman
Richard Gifford Chief Information Officer
Ian Keilty Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINCANTON PLC38.67%616
DSV PANALPINA A/S9.95%40 597
CRYOPORT, INC.18.71%2 374
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-5.09%1 458
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.7.16%765
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)42.14%713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ