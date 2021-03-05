Wincanton : and IKEA partnership wins Safety Award

The Wincanton for IKEA team won the Safety Award at the annual SHD Logistics Awards.

The award celebrates the best health and safety practice across the supply chain and logistics industries.

Wincanton and IKEA's partnership was recognised for its commitment to continuous improvement and establishing of a 'zero accident target culture'. This was achieved through a mixture of training, awareness and adaptations to daily procedures to make safe behaviours habitual.

Across the two sites involved - Harlow, Essex, and Medway, Kent - the team recorded a 42% reduction in all types of injuries through 2019/20, with an increase of 13% in near-miss reporting.

Paul Durkin, Managing Director of Digital & eFulfilment at Wincanton, said:

'Establishing a safety-first culture and ensuring our colleagues work in environments that allow them to thrive is central to Wincanton's ethos, which makes the recognition of our IKEA operation all the more rewarding.

'I want to thank everyone involved across the sites for going the extra mile. Without their commitment to embedding safety, and safe practices, in everything we do, this would not have been possible.'

The Wincanton for IKEA team was announced as the winner of the Safety Award on 3rd March 2021. The awards, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, were delayed due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Harlow and Medway sites operate warehousing and online fulfilment operations (non-parcel) on behalf of IKEA, as well as two-person home delivery.

