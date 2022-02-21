Wincanton : opens sixth Screwfix distribution centre

The latest site at Daresbury, Cheshire, will add to Screwfix's network of five distribution centres and will create an additional 400 jobs in the north-west. The distribution centre will support Screwfix's continued sales growth, having surpassed sales of £2billion earlier this year. During 2020/21 Screwfix added more than 38 new stores to its network of over 750 stores across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The new site will be fully operational by May 2022 and will service stores in the North and West of the UK, plus the Republic of Ireland, in conjunction with the existing Lichfield site servicing the South and East. The Stafford site will become focused on supplying specific product lines on a national basis.

Ian Keilty, Chief Operating Officer at Wincanton commented:

"We're excited to be part of Screwfix's continued growth. Our strong and growing relationship is evidence of Wincanton's ability to support the changing needs of our customers. We are looking forward to further honouring our commitment to add value to Screwfix's delivery and service proposition."

Dan Monaghan, Supply Chain and Logistics Director at Screwfix commented:

"We are delighted to be working with Wincanton in opening a sixth distribution centre in Daresbury and the creation of 400 jobs in the north-west. The new site will ensure we have the logistics infrastructure to support our store expansion plan, Click and Collect service and 'Screwfix Sprint' our latest hyper convenience proposition. With 98% of the UK population within a 30-minute drive of a Screwfix store the latest site will ensure we can continue to provide our customers with the convenience and certainty they need. I would like to thank all our colleagues for their continued support'"