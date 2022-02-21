Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Wincanton plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIN   GB0030329360

WINCANTON PLC

(WIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wincanton : opens sixth Screwfix distribution centre

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The latest site at Daresbury, Cheshire, will add to Screwfix's network of five distribution centres and will create an additional 400 jobs in the north-west. The distribution centre will support Screwfix's continued sales growth, having surpassed sales of £2billion earlier this year. During 2020/21 Screwfix added more than 38 new stores to its network of over 750 stores across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The new site will be fully operational by May 2022 and will service stores in the North and West of the UK, plus the Republic of Ireland, in conjunction with the existing Lichfield site servicing the South and East. The Stafford site will become focused on supplying specific product lines on a national basis.

Ian Keilty, Chief Operating Officer at Wincanton commented:

"We're excited to be part of Screwfix's continued growth. Our strong and growing relationship is evidence of Wincanton's ability to support the changing needs of our customers. We are looking forward to further honouring our commitment to add value to Screwfix's delivery and service proposition."

Dan Monaghan, Supply Chain and Logistics Director at Screwfix commented:

"We are delighted to be working with Wincanton in opening a sixth distribution centre in Daresbury and the creation of 400 jobs in the north-west. The new site will ensure we have the logistics infrastructure to support our store expansion plan, Click and Collect service and 'Screwfix Sprint' our latest hyper convenience proposition. With 98% of the UK population within a 30-minute drive of a Screwfix store the latest site will ensure we can continue to provide our customers with the convenience and certainty they need. I would like to thank all our colleagues for their continued support'"

Disclaimer

Wincanton plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WINCANTON PLC
04:41aWINCANTON : opens sixth Screwfix distribution centre
PU
02/14FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.7% on Fears of War in Ukraine
DJ
02/14FTSE Drops, Pound May Extend Losses Vs Dollar on Ukraine Fears But Only Modestly
DJ
02/14Wincanton Names Interim CFO
MT
02/14Wincanton plc Announces CFO Changes
CI
01/20FTSE 100 Closes Down as Investors Shift Attention to Growth Stocks
DJ
01/20FTSE Edges Lower, British Land Shares Have Further to Go, Peel Hunt Says
DJ
01/20UK Politics Could Start to Rock Buoyant Pound
DJ
01/20FTSE 100 Edges Into Red; Oil Sector Lower on Oil Price Drop
DJ
01/20Wincanton plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 376 M 1 870 M 1 870 M
Net income 2022 43,2 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net Debt 2022 7,39 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 459 M 623 M 623 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float -
Chart WINCANTON PLC
Duration : Period :
Wincanton plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINCANTON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 370,00 GBX
Average target price 507,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Wroath Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Charles Lawlor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Martin Peter Read Chairman
Richard Gifford Chief Information Officer
Ian Keilty Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINCANTON PLC0.54%623
JD LOGISTICS, INC.-6.99%17 851
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-8.57%2 159
CRYOPORT, INC.-41.39%1 712
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.79.87%1 285
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)-16.21%550