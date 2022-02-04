Log in
    WEL   AU000000WEL6

WINCHESTER ENERGY LIMITED

(WEL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/03 11:41:23 pm
0.0145 AUD   +3.57%
Winchester Energy : Application for quotation of securities - WEL

02/04/2022 | 03:56am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

WINCHESTER ENERGY LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

WEL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,007,577

04/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

WINCHESTER ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

21168586445

1.3

ASX issuer code

WEL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issued in lieu of cash

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

WEL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

4/2/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,007,577

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Services as a consultant to the company

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.014940

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

Services as a consultant to the company

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation



Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

WEL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,010,219,792

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

WELAN : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2025 EX $0.054

2,500,000

WELAL : OPTION EXPIRING 11-JUN-2022 EX 5C

1,500,000

WELAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

13,900,000

WELAO : OPTION EXPIRING 28-JUL-2025 EX $0.016

37,500,000

WELAB : OPTION EXPIRING 15-DEC-2022 EX 10C

10,000,000

WELAM : OPTION EXPIRING 16-FEB-2023 EX $0.10

2,250,000

WELAP : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX $0.05

1,600,000

WELAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX $0.055

1,600,000

WELAR : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX $0.06

800,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Winchester Energy Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:55:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,22 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,33 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 10,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 7,55x
EV / Sales 2020 4,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart WINCHESTER ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Winchester Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Douglas Holland Chief Operating Officer
Cheng Kang Liu Non-Executive Director
Tony Peng Non-Executive Director
James Peter Allchurch Non-Executive Director
Lloyd Alan Flint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINCHESTER ENERGY LIMITED3.57%10
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.28%119 637
EOG RESOURCES, INC.28.00%66 529
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED27.78%62 976
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY25.27%55 626
CNOOC LIMITED18.31%54 452