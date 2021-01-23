Log in
WINCHESTER ENERGY LIMITED

WINCHESTER ENERGY LIMITED

(WEL)
Company 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Winchester Energy : Board and Management Restructure

01/23/2021 | 09:20pm EST
Winchester Energy Limited (ASX: WEL) is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed oil and gas explorer and producer with approximately 17,266 net acres in the highly productive Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Texas, USA. The acreage offers a host of targets ('stacked pay') with prospective Cline and Barnett Shale unconventional oil opportunities at shallow depth together with appreciable conventional oil and gas production from the Ellenburger Formation and Strawn Formation (Fry Member) at slightly greater depths.

Winchester management have a proven track record in realising value from unconventional and conventional oil and gas developments with the Company already controlling a large acreage position with low holding costs and flexible drilling commitments together with a strong production profile in the prolific Permian Basin.

COVID-19 STATEMENT

Consistent with COVID-19 management guidelines, staff in the Houston and Perth offices are working remotely. Please find contact details of key staff below:

Neville Henry Managing Director nh@winchesterenergyltd.com

Hugh Idstein CFO hi@winchesterenergyltd.com

Doug Holland Operations dh@winchesterenergyltd.com

Ed May Accounting ed@winchesterenergyltd.com

Julian Ayala Land ja@winchesterenergyltd.com

Disclaimer

Winchester Energy Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 02:19:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,76 M - -
Net income 2019 -2,32 M - -
Net cash 2019 5,24 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,2 M 12,2 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,61x
EV / Sales 2019 7,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart WINCHESTER ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Winchester Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neville McVicers Henry Managing Director & Executive Director
Laurence Edmund Roe Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Idstein Chief Financial Officer
Cheng Kang Liu Non-Executive Director
Tony Peng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINCHESTER ENERGY LIMITED4.55%12
CONOCOPHILLIPS6.75%57 714
CNOOC LIMITED8.64%44 921
EOG RESOURCES, INC.10.01%32 004
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.21%28 734
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY15.16%28 398
