Winchester Energy : Board and Management Restructure

Winchester Energy Limited (ASX: WEL) is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed oil and gas explorer and producer with approximately 17,266 net acres in the highly productive Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Texas, USA. The acreage offers a host of targets ('stacked pay') with prospective Cline and Barnett Shale unconventional oil opportunities at shallow depth together with appreciable conventional oil and gas production from the Ellenburger Formation and Strawn Formation (Fry Member) at slightly greater depths.

Winchester management have a proven track record in realising value from unconventional and conventional oil and gas developments with the Company already controlling a large acreage position with low holding costs and flexible drilling commitments together with a strong production profile in the prolific Permian Basin.

COVID-19 STATEMENT

Consistent with COVID-19 management guidelines, staff in the Houston and Perth offices are working remotely. Please find contact details of key staff below:

Neville Henry Managing Director nh@winchesterenergyltd.com

Hugh Idstein CFO hi@winchesterenergyltd.com

Doug Holland Operations dh@winchesterenergyltd.com

Ed May Accounting ed@winchesterenergyltd.com

Julian Ayala Land ja@winchesterenergyltd.com