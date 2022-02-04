Winchester Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WEL
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WINCHESTER ENERGY LTD
Date of this announcement
Friday February 04, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
WELAN
OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2025 EX $0.054
2,000,000
04/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WINCHESTER ENERGY LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
21168586445
1.3
ASX issuer code
WEL
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
4/2/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Please specify
For services as a consultant
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
WELAN : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2025 EX $0.054
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
4/2/2022
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
personal
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the
issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to
the market in an Appendix 3B
To satisfy obligations for performance of services
I ue details
Number of +securities
2,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
For
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
To satisfy obligations for performance of services
Purpose of the issue
To pay for services rendered
Additional Details
To satisfy obligations for performance of services
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
For personal use only
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
