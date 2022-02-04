Log in
    WEL   AU000000WEL6

WINCHESTER ENERGY LIMITED

(WEL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/03 11:41:23 pm
0.0145 AUD   +3.57%
02/04WINCHESTER ENERGY : Notification regarding unquoted securities
PU
02/04WINCHESTER ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities
PU
02/04WINCHESTER ENERGY : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WEL
PU
Winchester Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WEL

02/04/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WINCHESTER ENERGY LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

WELAN

OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2025 EX $0.054

2,000,000

04/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

WINCHESTER ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

21168586445

1.3

ASX issuer code

WEL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

For services as a consultant

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

WELAN : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2025 EX $0.054

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

4/2/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the

issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to

the market in an Appendix 3B

To satisfy obligations for performance of services

Number of +securities

2,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

To satisfy obligations for performance of services

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

To satisfy obligations for performance of services

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Winchester Energy Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:55:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
