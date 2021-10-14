Winchester Energy : Re-completion Underway at White Hat 3902

Recompletion Underway at White Hat 3902

Follow-up of White Hat 2106 (now producing 375 boepd1)

Following the success in the Ellenburger Formation at White Hat 2106, a recompletion targeting the same prospective formation is now underway at White Hat 3902

The recompletion, costing approximately US$100,000, involves the perforation and acidisation of a 74 foot Ellenburger interval identified as prospective on logs

White Hat 2106 production has increased with an October average of 375 boepd 1 (initial production was 352 boepd) with no pressure decline or significant water

pressure decline or significant water Recompletions at McLeod 1703 and 1705 - both wells placed on production with results to be released once production stabilises

Winchester Energy Limited (Winchester or Company), as operator, is pleased to advise of the commencement of recompletion activities at White Hat 3902 at its extensive lease position in the East Permian Basin, Texas.

White Hat 3902 (100% working interest) - Ellenburger Recompletion

White Hat 3902 was drilled by the Company in December 2019 targeting the Fry Sand, returning a modest initial production rate of 30 barrels of oil per day (bopd) before failing to maintain a commercial flow rate. White Hat 3902 penetrated the Ellenburger Formation to a total depth of 7,061 feet with logs run over all prospective formations.

In a programme costing less than US$100,000, the Company has successfully perforated 74 feet of the Ellenburger Formation identified as prospective by logs. The interval will now be acidized to clean up the annulus prior to the commencement of testing.

White Hat 2106 (100% working interest) - Production Update

White Hat 2106 continues to perform very strongly with the first 12 days of October averaging 375 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from the initial production previously reported of 352 boepd. On the most recent day of full production, 12 October 2021, White Hat 2106 produced 409 boepd.

The current 375 boepd average comprises 93% oil (350 bopd and 149 thousand cubic feet of gas per day (mcfpd))1. To date there is no indication of pressure decline or significant water.