Winchester Energy : Encouraging Oil and Gas Shows in Bast Deep Well-McLeod 1705

Encouraging Oil and Gas Shows in

Bast Deep Well - McLeod 1705

McLeod 1705 is now drilling ahead at 5,645 feet and has recorded intermittent strong gas shows with fluorescence over a 500 foot interval in the Upper Cisco Sands

The primary target of McLeod 1705, the potentially game-changing Cambrian Sands, is expected to be penetrated in the next few days.

Winchester Energy Limited ("Winchester"; ASX: WEL) is pleased to advise that the Blue Line Rig No. 7 is presently drilling ahead at 5,645 feet in the McLeod 1705 well located within its extensive lease position in the East Permian Basin, Texas.

McLeod 1705 (Winchester 100% WI)

McLeod 1705 is progressing well and is currently drilling ahead at 5,645 feet. In an encouraging development, the well has recorded intermittent strong gas shows with fluorescence over a 500 foot interval in the first of two secondary targets, the Upper Cisco Sands (this formation is currently in production in other Winchester wells).

The next secondary target to be drilled is the oil productive Strawn Sands with McLeod 1705 likely to penetrate the primary Cambrian Sands target and reach total depth (planned at 7,800 feet) within the next few days.

The Company will then run logs and commence testing.