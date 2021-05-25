Winchester Energy : Proposed Issue of Securities

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

A placement or other type of issue

A placement or other type of issue

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

What is the issue price per +security?

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Another approval/condition external to the entity

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Tuesday June 1, 2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

103,656,733

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

Yes

7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?

69,104,489

7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to participate

Placement will expedite raising. Entitlement offer completed 2019.

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes