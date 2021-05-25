Winchester Energy : Proposed Issue of Securities

Proposed issue of securities
WINCHESTER ENERGY LTD
New announcement
Wednesday May 26, 2021
A placement or other type of issue
WEL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
312,500,000
Proposed +issue date
Tuesday June 1, 2021
1.1 Name of +Entity
WINCHESTER ENERGY LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday May 26, 2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
WEL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
312,500,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.01600
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Tuesday June 1, 2021
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
103,656,733
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
Yes
7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?
69,104,489
7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to participate
Placement will expedite raising. Entitlement offer completed 2019.
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes
7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd
7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
A management fee of 2% of the total gross proceeds of the Placement, for managing the placement and CPS and/or its Nominees will receive a placing fee of 4% of the total gross proceeds of the Placement, for funds raised via the placement.
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
37,500,000 options each with a call option premium of $0.0001 per option and a term of 47 months from the date of grant, not capable of exercise until the VWAP of the Company's shares has exceeded 3.2 cents per share for 20 consecutive trading days, but if hurdle achieved, each option will have an exercise price of A$0.016.
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Funds from this capital raising will be used to fund a transformational operated drilling program on its Bast Deep prospect, workover of its Mustang wells and for general working capital purposes.
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
The remaining 139,738,778 new shares not placed under LR7.1 and 7.1A along with the 37,500,000 Lead Manager options will be the subject of shareholder approval in general meeting to be held at or around the end of July 2021.
Winchester Energy Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 03:08:00 UTC.