    WEL   AU000000WEL6

WINCHESTER ENERGY LIMITED

(WEL)
Winchester Energy : Trading Halt

05/23/2021 | 10:29pm EDT
Market Announcement

24 May 2021

Winchester Energy Ltd (ASX: WEL) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Winchester Energy Ltd ('WEL') will be placed in trading halt at the request of WEL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Stephanie Patchell

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

24 May 2021

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Date: 24 May 2021

ASX Code: WEL

Directors

Larry Liu Non-Executive Director

Tony Peng Non-Executive Director

James Allchurch Non-Executive Director

Lloyd Flint

Company Secretary

Contact Details

Australia

Ground Floor

24 Outram Street

West Perth WA 6005

Australia

PO Box 641

West Perth WA 6872

Australia

Tel: +61 8 9200 3743

Fax: +61 8 9200 3742

USA

Two Riverway

17th Floor

Suite 1700

Houston Texas USA 77056

Tel: +1 713 333 0610

winchesterenergyltd.com

ASX Compliance Pty Limited

Level 40, Central Park,

152-158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Email:tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Wade.Baggott@asx.com.au

ListingsCompliancePerth@asx.com.au

Attention : Wade Baggott

Request for a Trading Halt

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Winchester Energy Ltd (ASX: WEL) requests an immediate trading halt pending the release of an announcement in relation to a capital raising.

The Company requests that the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 26 May 2021 or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Lloyd Flint

Company Secretary

T: +61 08 9200 3743

Disclaimer

Winchester Energy Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 02:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
