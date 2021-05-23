Winchester Energy : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
24 May 2021
Winchester Energy Ltd (ASX: WEL) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Winchester Energy Ltd ('WEL') will be placed in trading halt at the request of WEL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Date: 24 May 2021
ASX Code: WEL
Request for a Trading Halt
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Winchester Energy Ltd (ASX: WEL) requests an immediate trading halt pending the release of an announcement in relation to a capital raising.
The Company requests that the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 26 May 2021 or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
Lloyd Flint
Company Secretary
T: +61 08 9200 3743
