Winchester Energy : Trading Halt

Request for a Trading Halt

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Winchester Energy Ltd (ASX: WEL) requests an immediate trading halt pending the release of an announcement in relation to a capital raising.

The Company requests that the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 26 May 2021 or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Lloyd Flint

Company Secretary

T: +61 08 9200 3743