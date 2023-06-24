HONG KONG, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winchester Holding Group (OTC Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: WCHS) today announced the company "Shell Company" status has been removed by OTC Markets, Inc.

Simon Wu (CEO of the Company), states "We no longer met the definition of a Shell Company with OTC Markets."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-statements that involved known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement. Also, forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumption only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.

Contact information

Contact: KH Chan

Email: kh.chan@hotmail.com

SOURCE: Winchester Holding Group

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winchester-holding-group--shell-company-status-removal-301862475.html

SOURCE Winchester Holding Group