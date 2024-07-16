WINDAR PHOTONICS PLC

STRATEGIC REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Sales cycle and product acceptance

As with many large projects the successful addition of a client and the successful installation of the Group's product for a potential client can entail a long sales cycle, which often also involves protracted negotiations and meeting detailed technical specifications and requirements, the length of which may adversely affect the Group's financial situation and cash flow and increase project costs. Furthermore, there can be no guarantee that the commencement of such negotiations will result in successful addition of a client and, as such, significant time may be spent, and expense may be incurred without return for the Group.

As the Group increases its presence in the market and is undertaking projects with IPP, Wind Farm Operators and OEMs the sales cycle risk is reduced, as there are more potential clients, and the non-conversion of any potential client is less of a risk to the business. As the Group continues to grow this risk will become a normal trading risk.

Products and services failure

Quality is critical to the Group's business solution. While the Group's technology is complete and extensive security and scalability testing has been carried out, a major system defect, due to design mistake or technology failure could impact upon current and future customer demand. This may lead to adverse press and market commentary damaging the reputation of the Group, and require rectification costs and/or claims against the Group. Further, all sales made by the Group are made with a two-year warranty with the first sale having been made in the fourth quarter of 2013. No major claims have been made under such warranties and the Group has worked with its customers to enhance the installations on site to date but there can be no assurance that the Group will not incur significant liabilities in satisfying warranty claims in the future.

The Group has not had to initiate a product recall. However, it may be exposed to product recalls if its products are faulty or if regulations are breached. If the Group has to recall products, it may incur significant and unexpected costs and damage to its reputation. The Group has implemented quality control procedures to mitigate this risk.

Reliance on suppliers

The substantial part of subcomponents that are assembled into the WindEYE™ and WindVision™ sensors are manufactured and supplied by third parties. It may be difficult to replace any of these subcomponents if there was an interruption in the supply, consistency, quality or timely delivery or an increase in costs above the forecast levels, which could adversely affect the Group's operating results or harm its reputation. Any such interruption where the Group is unable to locate and engage an alternative within a reasonable time and at an acceptable cost may result in the Group being unable to offer its services or products or a material interruption in the provisions of its services or products, which in turn may have a material adverse effect on the Group's business and prospects.

Other commercial factors

The Group is still in an early business cycle stage and now entering the next higher growth cycle means that the Group will be exposed to a higher concentration of single customers and/or contracts. In 2023 this was illustrated by the fact that 2 customers accounted for 55% of the annual Group revenue (2022: 2 customers, 64%). New orders received post the period end are expected to significantly reduce concentration in 2024 and beyond. The Group is aware and is paying attention to the potential commercial risk this development brings. One of the ways to mitigate this risk going forward is to continue to focus strongly on both ongoing, but just as important, new OEM projects with the view over time to developing a broader customer base.

Being in an early business cycle the Group has been dependent on financing the business through placing of shares in the market primarily to finance annual losses generated in the Group. The Group is aware of the risks associated with being dependent on such capital sources. The focus in the Group to mitigate this risk is to arrive at a position where any potential future share placings primarily will be needed for financing of working capital and not financing of annual losses. Following the April 2024 share issue, no further issues are anticipated.

Reliance on key personnel

The Company's future success is substantially dependent on the Group's ability to attract, train, motivate and retain key management, commercial and technical personnel with the necessary skills and experience. There is no guarantee that the Group will be successful in attracting and/or retaining key personnel. The loss of any of these key personnel for whatever reason may have a material adverse effect on the future of the Company's business.

Confidentiality

In order to protect its proprietary technology and processes, the Group relies on confidentiality agreements with employees, licensees, independent contractors and other third parties. These agreements may not effectively prevent disclosure of confidential information and may not provide an adequate remedy in the event of disclosure of confidential information. Costly and time-consuming litigation could be necessary to enforce and determine the scope of the Group's proprietary rights, and failure to obtain or maintain trade secret protection could adversely affect the Group's competitive business position.