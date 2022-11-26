Advanced search
    WPHO   GB00BTFR4F17

WINDAR PHOTONICS PLC

(WPHO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2022-07-01 am EDT
8.000 GBX   -.--%
Windar Photonics : Interim Results 30 June 2021

11/26/2022 | 09:35am EST
25 November 2022

Windar Photonics plc

("Windar", the "Company" or the "Group")

Unaudited interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Windar Photonics plc (AIM:WPHO), the technology group that has developed a cost efficient and innovative LiDAR wind sensor for use on electricity generating wind turbines, announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Windar Photonics plc

Tel: +45 24234930

Jørgen Korsgaard Jensen, CEO

Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad & Broker)

Tel: 0131 220 6939

Neil McDonald / Pete Lynch

Notes to Editors:

Windar Photonics is a technology group that develops cost-efficient and innovative Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") optimisation systems for use on electricity generating wind turbines. LiDAR wind sensors in general are designed to remotely measure wind speed and direction.

http://investor.windarphotonics.com

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Despite having experienced severe logistical challenges during the first six months of 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, realised revenue for the first half year of 2022 increased by 35% to €0.4 million (H1 2021: €0.3 million). The majority of revenue within the period was realized in June, when initial deliveries to Vestas Service (North America) finally commenced.

The Company continued to see an increased interest in our product offerings with receipt of new orders during the period for a further €1.6 million (H1 2021: €0.9 million), including important new test orders from North America and Japan expanding our WindEye™ and WindTimizer solution to new wind turbine platforms. Similarly, the Company received new orders from key customers in Asia based on previously announced test results in the region and, in total, the overall order backlog at the end of the period stood at €3.8 million (H1 2021: €2.2 million), of which more than €1 million has been invoiced/received, but is not recognised in the revenue figure for H1 2022 and is included as deferred revenue within the contract liabilities figure on the balance sheet. This invoiced balance will be recognised in future periods.

The Company further continued its efforts to reduce operational expenses during the period and, compared to the same period of 2021, total operational costs were reduced by 10%. This reduction, combined with the increased revenue and gross profit during the period, resulted in the net loss before taxation being reduced from €0.9 million in H1 2021 to €0.8 million in H1 2022.

Financial Overview

Overall, the Group realized revenues of €0.4 million (H1 2020: €0.3 million) and recorded a net loss of

€0.8 million for the period (H1 2021: loss of €0.9 million) after depreciation, amortization and

warrant costs of €0.1 million (H1 2021: €0.2 million).

Cash flow from operations produced a net inflow of €0.1 million for the period compared to a net outflow of €0.6 million in H1 2021.

Outlook

Despite the continued COVID related challenges experienced during the period, which severely impacted planned production and customer shipments, the overall market developments have been encouraging in 2022. The order backlog has increased substantially during the period, and the Board expect additional orders in the near future, not only substantiated by the Company's exclusive offerings but further supported by the general worldwide increase in electricity prices supporting our underlying business case.

As previously announced in the annual accounts for 2021, and due to the severe COVID related challenges experienced during the period, the Board initiated activities for a new capital raise in the second half of 2022. The Board is pleased to announce that subject to readmission of trading on AIM, the Company has successfully raised €2.4 million (before costs) at an issue price of 15p per share. Board member participation in the capital raise is expected to constitute approximately 10% of the total capital raise. Further, after end of the accounting period the Company has renegotiated the repayment schedule of the Growth Fund loan, whereby €0.6 million currently recognized as short term debts at the end of the accounting period would have been deemed as long-term debts if new terms applied. Given these actions and combined with the continued progress of the underlying positive development of the general business activities, the Board believes that the Company has sufficient cash flows for operations for the coming 12 months period.

Overall, the Board recognizes the severe negative impact the general COVID-19 pandemic has had on the progress of the Company during the last couple of years. However, noting a substantial improved development in relation to all important key performance indicators in the second half of 2022 the Board believes that the Company is positioned for a successful economical future. The development is currently further enhanced by the globally increase in cost of energy whereby the value of our value proposition increases, as the main benefit from the product offerings is to increase power generation from new and existing wind turbines, and at the same time, positively contributing to a more worldwide sustainable green power generation transformation in the future.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Six months

Six months

Year ended

ended

ended 30

31 December

30 June 2022

June 2021

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Note

Revenue

420,555

305,991

551,535

Cost of goods sold

(225,853)

(147,703)

(105,322)

Gross profit

194,702

158,288

446,213

Administrative expenses

(1,047,542)

(1,120,163)

(1,882,094)

Other operating income

16,129

16,136

32,271

Loss from operations

(836,711)

(945,739)

(1,403,610)

Finance expenses

(43,606)

(16,601)

25,520

Loss before taxation

(880,317)

(962,340)

(1,378,090)

Taxation

124,997

100,850

248,913

Loss for the period

Other comprehensive income

Items that will or maybe reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange losses arising on translation of foreign operations

(755,320) (861,490) (1,129,177)

(37,554) (11,759) (92,348)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(792,874)

(873,249)

(1,221,525)

Loss per share for loss attributable to the ordinary

equity holders of Windar Photonics plc

Basic and diluted, cents per share

2

(1.4)

(1.6)

(2.1)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

As at

As at

As at

31 December

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Notes

Assets

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

1,215,454

1,073,665

1,195,267

Property, plant & equipment

1,815

12,120

2,423

Deposits

26,601

25,614

26,398

Total non-current assets

1,243,870

1,111,399

1,224,088

Current assets

Inventory

3

858,407

602,139

694,969

Trade receivables

4

288,432

396,752

991,734

Other receivables

4

16,717

157,914

157,919

Tax credit receivables

4

373,853

353,993

265,620

Prepayments

24,785

4,743

33,954

Cash and cash equivalents

109,533

78,077

40,548

Total current assets

1,671,727

1,593,618

2,184,744

Total assets

2,915,597

2,705,017

3,408,832

Equity

Share capital

5

675,664

675,664

675,664

Share premium

14,502,837

14,502,837

14,502,837

Merger reserve

2,910,866

2,910,866

2,910,866

Foreign currency reserve

(126,248)

(7,805)

(88,394)

Accumulated loss

(19,505,475)

(18,488,434)

(18,758,348)

Total equity

(1,542,356)

(406,872)

(757,375)

Non-current liabilities

Warranty provisions

42,858

38,509

36,150

Holiday allowance provision

131,829

-

131,877

Loans

6

1,187,013

1,533,259

1,371,076

Total non-current liabilities

1,361,700

1,571,768

1,539,103

Current liabilities

Trade payables

7

754,981

736,586

544,330

Other payables and accruals

7

758,713

503,776

758,234

Contract liabilities

7

1,048,039

110,915

951,606

Loans

7

534,520

188,844

372,934

Total current liabilities

3,096,252

1,540,121

2,627,104

Total liabilities

4,457,953

3,111,889

4,166,207

Total equity and liabilities

2,915,597

2,705,017

3,408,832

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

Year ended

30 June 2022

30 June 2021 31 December 2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Loss for the period before tax

(880,317)

(962,340)

(1,378,090)

Adjustments for:

Finance expenses

43,606

16,601

(25,520)

Amortisation

83,752

127,173

254,339

Depreciation

-

15,239

25,115

Received tax credit

-

-

213,362

Foreign exchange difference

(37,554)

(11,759)

(92,348)

Warrants expense

8,193

25,000

22,773

(782,320)

(790,086)

(980,369)

Movements in working capital

Changes in inventory

(163,439)

34,647

(58,183)

Changes in receivables

844,503

94,622

(500,363)

Changes in prepayments

9,170

9,451

(19,760)

Changes in deposits

(203)

(233)

(1,017)

Changes in trade payables

81,799

10,580

(96,569)

Changes in contract liabilities

96,433

(104,990)

735,700

Changes in warranty provisions

6,708

16

(2,343)

Changes in holiday allowance provision

(48)

-

-

Changes in other payables and provision

129,330

209,640

528,803

Cash flow (used in) operations

221,933

(536,353)

(394,101)

Investing activities

Payments for intangible assets

(221,298)

(114,296)

(652,264)

Grants received

130,078

107,200

408,354

Payments for tangible assets

-

-

-

Cash flow (used in) investing activities

(91,220)

(7,096)

(243,910)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issue of share capital

-

-

-

Costs associated with the issue of share capital

-

-

-

Proceeds from new long-term loans

-

Repayment of loans

(22,477)

-

(22,180)

Interest (paid)/received

(43,605)

(16,601)

51,006

Cash flow from financing activities

(66,082)

(16,601)

26,826

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

64,631

(560,050)

(609,185)

Exchange differences

4,354

(11,766)

23,372

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

40,548

626,361

626,361

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

109,533

78,077

40,548

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Shar

Share

Merger

Foreign

Accumulated

currency

Total

e

Premium

reserve

Losses

reserve

Capita

l

At 1 January 2021

675,664

14,502,837

2,910,866

3,954

(17,651,944)

441,377

New shares issued

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share option and warrant costs

-

-

-

-

25,000

25,000

Transaction with owners

-

-

-

-

25,000

25,000

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(861,490)

(861,490)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(11,759)

-

(11,759)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

(11,759)

(861,490)

(873,249)

At 30 June 2021

675,664

14,502,837

2,910,866

(7,805)

(18,488,434)

(406,872)

New shares issued

-

-

-

-

-

-

Costs associated with capital raise

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share option and warrant costs

-

-

-

-

(2,227)

(2,227)

Transaction with owners

-

-

-

-

(2,227)

(2,227)

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(267,687)

(267,687)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

(80,589)

-

(80,589)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

(80,589)

(267,687)

(348,276)

At 31 December 2021

675,664

14,502,837

2,910,866

(88,394)

(18,758,348)

(757,375)

New shares issued

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share option and warrant costs

-

-

-

-

8,193

8,193

Transaction with owners

-

-

-

-

8,193

8,193

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(755,320)

(755,320)

Other comprehensive Income

-

-

-

(37,854)

-

(37,554)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

(37,854)

(755,320)

(792,874)

At 30 June 2022

675,664

14,502,837

2,910,866

(126,248)

(19,505,475)

(1,542,356)

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2021 does not constitute the Groups statutory financial statements for those periods with the meaning of Section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 and has neither been audited or reviewed pursuant to guidance issued by the Auditing Practices Board. The annual financial statements of Windar Photonics plc are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The principal accounting policies used in preparing the Interim financial statements are those that the Group expects to apply in its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and are unchanged from those disclosed in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021. The comparative financial information for the year ended 31 December 2021 included within this report does not constitute the full statutory accounts for that period. The statutory Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2021 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The Independent Auditor's Report on the Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2021 was unqualified but included a reference to the material uncertainty related to going concern in respect of the timing of future revenues without qualifying their report and did not contain a statement under section 498(2)-498(3) of the Companies Act 2006. After making enquiries, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue operating for the next 12 months. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the half yearly condensed consolidated financial statements. This interim report was approved by the directors.

Loss per share

The loss and weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of basic loss per share are as follows:

Loss for the period

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share

Basic loss and diluted, cents per share

Six months

Six months

Year ended

ended

ended

31 December

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

2021

(755,320)

(861,490)

(1,129,177)

54,595,522

54,595,522

54,595,522

(1.4)

(1.6)

(2.1)

There is no dilutive effect of the warrants as the dilution would reduce the loss per share.

2. Inventory

As at

As at

As at

31 December

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

2021

Raw materials

489,292

125,256

363,216

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Windar Photonics plc published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 14:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
