Windar Photonics : Interim Results 30 June 2021

Unaudited interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2022
Windar Photonics plc (AIM:WPHO), the technology group that has developed a cost efficient and innovative LiDAR wind sensor for use on electricity generating wind turbines, announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.
For further information, please contact:
Windar Photonics plc
Tel: +45 24234930
Jørgen Korsgaard Jensen, CEO
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad & Broker)
Tel: 0131 220 6939
Neil McDonald / Pete Lynch
Notes to Editors:
Windar Photonics is a technology group that develops cost-efficient and innovative Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") optimisation systems for use on electricity generating wind turbines. LiDAR wind sensors in general are designed to remotely measure wind speed and direction.
Despite having experienced severe logistical challenges during the first six months of 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, realised revenue for the first half year of 2022 increased by 35% to €0.4 million (H1 2021: €0.3 million). The majority of revenue within the period was realized in June, when initial deliveries to Vestas Service (North America) finally commenced.
The Company continued to see an increased interest in our product offerings with receipt of new orders during the period for a further €1.6 million (H1 2021: €0.9 million), including important new test orders from North America and Japan expanding our WindEye™ and WindTimizer solution to new wind turbine platforms. Similarly, the Company received new orders from key customers in Asia based on previously announced test results in the region and, in total, the overall order backlog at the end of the period stood at €3.8 million (H1 2021: €2.2 million), of which more than €1 million has been invoiced/received, but is not recognised in the revenue figure for H1 2022 and is included as deferred revenue within the contract liabilities figure on the balance sheet. This invoiced balance will be recognised in future periods.
The Company further continued its efforts to reduce operational expenses during the period and, compared to the same period of 2021, total operational costs were reduced by 10%. This reduction, combined with the increased revenue and gross profit during the period, resulted in the net loss before taxation being reduced from €0.9 million in H1 2021 to €0.8 million in H1 2022.
Financial Overview
Overall, the Group realized revenues of €0.4 million (H1 2020: €0.3 million) and recorded a net loss of
€0.8 million for the period (H1 2021: loss of €0.9 million) after depreciation, amortization and
warrant costs of €0.1 million (H1 2021: €0.2 million).
Cash flow from operations produced a net inflow of €0.1 million for the period compared to a net outflow of €0.6 million in H1 2021.
Outlook
Despite the continued COVID related challenges experienced during the period, which severely impacted planned production and customer shipments, the overall market developments have been encouraging in 2022. The order backlog has increased substantially during the period, and the Board expect additional orders in the near future, not only substantiated by the Company's exclusive offerings but further supported by the general worldwide increase in electricity prices supporting our underlying business case.
As previously announced in the annual accounts for 2021, and due to the severe COVID related challenges experienced during the period, the Board initiated activities for a new capital raise in the second half of 2022. The Board is pleased to announce that subject to readmission of trading on AIM, the Company has successfully raised €2.4 million (before costs) at an issue price of 15p per share. Board member participation in the capital raise is expected to constitute approximately 10% of the total capital raise. Further, after end of the accounting period the Company has renegotiated the repayment schedule of the Growth Fund loan, whereby €0.6 million currently recognized as short term debts at the end of the accounting period would have been deemed as long-term debts if new terms applied. Given these actions and combined with the continued progress of the underlying positive development of the general business activities, the Board believes that the Company has sufficient cash flows for operations for the coming 12 months period.
Overall, the Board recognizes the severe negative impact the general COVID-19 pandemic has had on the progress of the Company during the last couple of years. However, noting a substantial improved development in relation to all important key performance indicators in the second half of 2022 the Board believes that the Company is positioned for a successful economical future. The development is currently further enhanced by the globally increase in cost of energy whereby the value of our value proposition increases, as the main benefit from the product offerings is to increase power generation from new and existing wind turbines, and at the same time, positively contributing to a more worldwide sustainable green power generation transformation in the future.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Six months
Six months
Year ended
ended
ended 30
31 December
30 June 2022
June 2021
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Note
€
€
€
Revenue
420,555
305,991
551,535
Cost of goods sold
(225,853)
(147,703)
(105,322)
Gross profit
194,702
158,288
446,213
Administrative expenses
(1,047,542)
(1,120,163)
(1,882,094)
Other operating income
16,129
16,136
32,271
Loss from operations
(836,711)
(945,739)
(1,403,610)
Finance expenses
(43,606)
(16,601)
25,520
Loss before taxation
(880,317)
(962,340)
(1,378,090)
Taxation
124,997
100,850
248,913
Loss for the period
Other comprehensive income
Items that will or maybe reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange losses arising on translation of foreign operations
(755,320) (861,490) (1,129,177)
(37,554) (11,759) (92,348)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(792,874)
(873,249)
(1,221,525)
Loss per share for loss attributable to the ordinary
equity holders of Windar Photonics plc
Basic and diluted, cents per share
2
(1.4)
(1.6)
(2.1)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
As at
As at
As at
31 December
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Notes
€
€
€
Assets
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
1,215,454
1,073,665
1,195,267
Property, plant & equipment
1,815
12,120
2,423
Deposits
26,601
25,614
26,398
Total non-current assets
1,243,870
1,111,399
1,224,088
Current assets
Inventory
3
858,407
602,139
694,969
Trade receivables
4
288,432
396,752
991,734
Other receivables
4
16,717
157,914
157,919
Tax credit receivables
4
373,853
353,993
265,620
Prepayments
24,785
4,743
33,954
Cash and cash equivalents
109,533
78,077
40,548
Total current assets
1,671,727
1,593,618
2,184,744
Total assets
2,915,597
2,705,017
3,408,832
Equity
Share capital
5
675,664
675,664
675,664
Share premium
14,502,837
14,502,837
14,502,837
Merger reserve
2,910,866
2,910,866
2,910,866
Foreign currency reserve
(126,248)
(7,805)
(88,394)
Accumulated loss
(19,505,475)
(18,488,434)
(18,758,348)
Total equity
(1,542,356)
(406,872)
(757,375)
Non-current liabilities
Warranty provisions
42,858
38,509
36,150
Holiday allowance provision
131,829
-
131,877
Loans
6
1,187,013
1,533,259
1,371,076
Total non-current liabilities
1,361,700
1,571,768
1,539,103
Current liabilities
Trade payables
7
754,981
736,586
544,330
Other payables and accruals
7
758,713
503,776
758,234
Contract liabilities
7
1,048,039
110,915
951,606
Loans
7
534,520
188,844
372,934
Total current liabilities
3,096,252
1,540,121
2,627,104
Total liabilities
4,457,953
3,111,889
4,166,207
Total equity and liabilities
2,915,597
2,705,017
3,408,832
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
Year ended
30 June 2022
30 June 2021 31 December 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
€
€
€
Loss for the period before tax
(880,317)
(962,340)
(1,378,090)
Adjustments for:
Finance expenses
43,606
16,601
(25,520)
Amortisation
83,752
127,173
254,339
Depreciation
-
15,239
25,115
Received tax credit
-
-
213,362
Foreign exchange difference
(37,554)
(11,759)
(92,348)
Warrants expense
8,193
25,000
22,773
(782,320)
(790,086)
(980,369)
Movements in working capital
Changes in inventory
(163,439)
34,647
(58,183)
Changes in receivables
844,503
94,622
(500,363)
Changes in prepayments
9,170
9,451
(19,760)
Changes in deposits
(203)
(233)
(1,017)
Changes in trade payables
81,799
10,580
(96,569)
Changes in contract liabilities
96,433
(104,990)
735,700
Changes in warranty provisions
6,708
16
(2,343)
Changes in holiday allowance provision
(48)
-
-
Changes in other payables and provision
129,330
209,640
528,803
Cash flow (used in) operations
221,933
(536,353)
(394,101)
Investing activities
Payments for intangible assets
(221,298)
(114,296)
(652,264)
Grants received
130,078
107,200
408,354
Payments for tangible assets
-
-
-
Cash flow (used in) investing activities
(91,220)
(7,096)
(243,910)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issue of share capital
-
-
-
Costs associated with the issue of share capital
-
-
-
Proceeds from new long-term loans
-
Repayment of loans
(22,477)
-
(22,180)
Interest (paid)/received
(43,605)
(16,601)
51,006
Cash flow from financing activities
(66,082)
(16,601)
26,826
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
64,631
(560,050)
(609,185)
Exchange differences
4,354
(11,766)
23,372
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
40,548
626,361
626,361
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
109,533
78,077
40,548
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Shar
Share
Merger
Foreign
Accumulated
currency
Total
e
Premium
reserve
Losses
reserve
Capita
l
€
€
€
€
€
€
At 1 January 2021
675,664
14,502,837
2,910,866
3,954
(17,651,944)
441,377
New shares issued
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share option and warrant costs
-
-
-
-
25,000
25,000
Transaction with owners
-
-
-
-
25,000
25,000
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(861,490)
(861,490)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(11,759)
-
(11,759)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
(11,759)
(861,490)
(873,249)
At 30 June 2021
675,664
14,502,837
2,910,866
(7,805)
(18,488,434)
(406,872)
New shares issued
-
-
-
-
-
-
Costs associated with capital raise
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share option and warrant costs
-
-
-
-
(2,227)
(2,227)
Transaction with owners
-
-
-
-
(2,227)
(2,227)
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(267,687)
(267,687)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(80,589)
-
(80,589)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
(80,589)
(267,687)
(348,276)
At 31 December 2021
675,664
14,502,837
2,910,866
(88,394)
(18,758,348)
(757,375)
New shares issued
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share option and warrant costs
-
-
-
-
8,193
8,193
Transaction with owners
-
-
-
-
8,193
8,193
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(755,320)
(755,320)
Other comprehensive Income
-
-
-
(37,854)
-
(37,554)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
(37,854)
(755,320)
(792,874)
At 30 June 2022
675,664
14,502,837
2,910,866
(126,248)
(19,505,475)
(1,542,356)
1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2021 does not constitute the Groups statutory financial statements for those periods with the meaning of Section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 and has neither been audited or reviewed pursuant to guidance issued by the Auditing Practices Board. The annual financial statements of Windar Photonics plc are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The principal accounting policies used in preparing the Interim financial statements are those that the Group expects to apply in its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and are unchanged from those disclosed in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021. The comparative financial information for the year ended 31 December 2021 included within this report does not constitute the full statutory accounts for that period. The statutory Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2021 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The Independent Auditor's Report on the Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2021 was unqualified but included a reference to the material uncertainty related to going concern in respect of the timing of future revenues without qualifying their report and did not contain a statement under section 498(2)-498(3) of the Companies Act 2006. After making enquiries, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue operating for the next 12 months. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the half yearly condensed consolidated financial statements. This interim report was approved by the directors.
Loss per share
The loss and weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of basic loss per share are as follows:
Loss for the period
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share
Basic loss and diluted, cents per share
Six months
Six months
Year ended
ended
ended
31 December
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
2021
€
€
€
(755,320)
(861,490)
(1,129,177)
54,595,522
54,595,522
54,595,522
(1.4)
(1.6)
(2.1)
There is no dilutive effect of the warrants as the dilution would reduce the loss per share.
2. Inventory
As at
As at
As at
31 December
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
2021
€
€
€
Raw materials
489,292
125,256
363,216
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Windar Photonics plc published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 14:34:03 UTC.