Windar Photonics : Interim Results 30 June 2021

25 November 2022

Windar Photonics plc

("Windar", the "Company" or the "Group")

Unaudited interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Windar Photonics plc (AIM:WPHO), the technology group that has developed a cost efficient and innovative LiDAR wind sensor for use on electricity generating wind turbines, announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Windar Photonics is a technology group that develops cost-efficient and innovative Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") optimisation systems for use on electricity generating wind turbines. LiDAR wind sensors in general are designed to remotely measure wind speed and direction.

http://investor.windarphotonics.com

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Despite having experienced severe logistical challenges during the first six months of 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, realised revenue for the first half year of 2022 increased by 35% to €0.4 million (H1 2021: €0.3 million). The majority of revenue within the period was realized in June, when initial deliveries to Vestas Service (North America) finally commenced.

The Company continued to see an increased interest in our product offerings with receipt of new orders during the period for a further €1.6 million (H1 2021: €0.9 million), including important new test orders from North America and Japan expanding our WindEye™ and WindTimizer solution to new wind turbine platforms. Similarly, the Company received new orders from key customers in Asia based on previously announced test results in the region and, in total, the overall order backlog at the end of the period stood at €3.8 million (H1 2021: €2.2 million), of which more than €1 million has been invoiced/received, but is not recognised in the revenue figure for H1 2022 and is included as deferred revenue within the contract liabilities figure on the balance sheet. This invoiced balance will be recognised in future periods.

The Company further continued its efforts to reduce operational expenses during the period and, compared to the same period of 2021, total operational costs were reduced by 10%. This reduction, combined with the increased revenue and gross profit during the period, resulted in the net loss before taxation being reduced from €0.9 million in H1 2021 to €0.8 million in H1 2022.

Financial Overview

Overall, the Group realized revenues of €0.4 million (H1 2020: €0.3 million) and recorded a net loss of

€0.8 million for the period (H1 2021: loss of €0.9 million) after depreciation, amortization and

warrant costs of €0.1 million (H1 2021: €0.2 million).

Cash flow from operations produced a net inflow of €0.1 million for the period compared to a net outflow of €0.6 million in H1 2021.