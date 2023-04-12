Windar Photonics gets WindVision order from existing Chinese customer

(Alliance News) - Windar Photonics PLC on Wednesday said it has received a new WindVision order for delivery in the second and third quarter of 2023.

Windar is a London-based technology group, which has developed a cost efficient and innovative LiDAR wind sensor for use on electricity generating wind turbines.

It said the order is a follow-on order from an existing Chinese customer, servicing selected original equipment manufacturers in China.

Both parties have agreed to extend by one year an existing distribution agreement signed in July 2021, Windar said, with the agreement including certain exclusive rights in respect of deliveries to selected turbine OEMs in China within the next year.

Windar said the gross value of the order is around EUR870,000, bringing its total order book for delivery in 2023 together to over EUR5.1 million, including already realised revenue in 2023.

"I am delighted to see the continuation and expansion of our partnership with this customer in China, with whom we have worked closely during the past two years," said Chief Executive Officer Jorgen Korsgaard Jensen.

"Including this new order, the company holds a strong and diversified order book for 2023 in respect of both geographical regions and customers, and the core focus in the company, besides continuing to expand our order book, is to increase production in 2023 to a new record level."

Shares in Windar were up 5.7% to 24.84 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

