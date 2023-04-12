Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Windar Photonics PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPHO   GB00BTFR4F17

WINDAR PHOTONICS PLC

(WPHO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:27:33 2023-04-12 am EDT
24.84 GBX   +5.70%
05:04aWindar Photonics gets WindVision order from existing Chinese customer
AN
05:01aWindar Photonics Secures WindVision Order in China
MT
2022Windar Photonics PLC Appoints Andrew John Richardson as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Windar Photonics gets WindVision order from existing Chinese customer

04/12/2023 | 05:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Windar Photonics PLC on Wednesday said it has received a new WindVision order for delivery in the second and third quarter of 2023.

Windar is a London-based technology group, which has developed a cost efficient and innovative LiDAR wind sensor for use on electricity generating wind turbines.

It said the order is a follow-on order from an existing Chinese customer, servicing selected original equipment manufacturers in China.

Both parties have agreed to extend by one year an existing distribution agreement signed in July 2021, Windar said, with the agreement including certain exclusive rights in respect of deliveries to selected turbine OEMs in China within the next year.

Windar said the gross value of the order is around EUR870,000, bringing its total order book for delivery in 2023 together to over EUR5.1 million, including already realised revenue in 2023.

"I am delighted to see the continuation and expansion of our partnership with this customer in China, with whom we have worked closely during the past two years," said Chief Executive Officer Jorgen Korsgaard Jensen.

"Including this new order, the company holds a strong and diversified order book for 2023 in respect of both geographical regions and customers, and the core focus in the company, besides continuing to expand our order book, is to increase production in 2023 to a new record level."

Shares in Windar were up 5.7% to 24.84 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 0,55 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net income 2021 -1,13 M -1,23 M -1,23 M
Net Debt 2021 1,70 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,3 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,22x
EV / Sales 2021 23,7x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart WINDAR PHOTONICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Windar Photonics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jørgen Korsgaard Jensen Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Johan Blach Petersen Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew John Richardson Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul J. Hodges Non-Executive Director
Edward Indran Ratnam Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINDAR PHOTONICS PLC11.37%20
HEXAGON AB8.44%30 414
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED31.07%24 095
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.46%20 575
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.76%15 627
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED4.20%13 468
