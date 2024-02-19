Delayed
Windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 19, 2024 at 05:59 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: windeln.de SE
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.02.2024 / 11:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
windeln.de SE Street: Postal code: City:
Munich Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Michael Feng Date of birth: 15 Jul 1968 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
5522495 Previous notification
11.01 %
0.00 %
11.01 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
0
0
0.00 %
0.00 % Total
0
0.00 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Michael Feng
%
%
% MF Holdings Inc
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
windeln.de SE
Munich
Germany
End of News
EQS News Service
1840175 19.02.2024 CET/CEST
windeln de SE is a Germany-based online retailer of baby and children's products. The Company retails baby and toddler products through its online stores windeln.de, windeln.ch, bebitus.com, bebitus.pt, bebitus.fr and windeln.com.cn. The Company's products include international branded diapers, baby food, bottles and pacifiers, breastfeeding accessories, hygiene and health products, children's furniture, toys, children's and maternity clothing, baby monitors, prams and strollers, car seats and related home accessories, among others, as well as erotic products and lingerie. The Company is active in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Portugal and China, among others.
