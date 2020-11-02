|
windeln.de SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/02/2020 | 10:50am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.11.2020 / 16:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Hauptstadt Mobile HM GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Maurice
|Last name(s):
|Reimer
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL128
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.2 EUR
|101646 EUR
|1.2 EUR
|166666 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.2 EUR
|268312 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|windeln.de SE
|Stefan-George-Ring 23
|81929 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.windeln.de
|Sales 2020
88,7 M
103 M
103 M
|Net income 2020
-15,1 M
-17,6 M
-17,6 M
|Net cash 2020
|
3,10 M
3,61 M
3,61 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-0,91x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
15,4 M
18,0 M
18,0 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,14x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,16x
|Nbr of Employees
|210
|Free-Float
|72,9%
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
1,60 €
|Last Close Price
1,26 €
|Spread / Highest target
27,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
27,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
27,0%