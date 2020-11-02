Log in
windeln.de SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/02/2020 | 10:50am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.11.2020 / 16:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hauptstadt Mobile HM GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Maurice
Last name(s): Reimer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
windeln.de SE

b) LEI
391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WNDL128

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.2 EUR 101646 EUR
1.2 EUR 166666 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.2 EUR 268312 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.windeln.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63380  02.11.2020 

© EQS 2020

