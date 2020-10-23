windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10/23/2020 | 07:05am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: windeln.de SE
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.10.2020 / 13:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
22 Oct 2020
3. New total number of voting rights:
10982073
