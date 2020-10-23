Log in
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/23/2020 | 07:05am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: windeln.de SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.10.2020 / 13:00

23.10.2020 / 13:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 22 Oct 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
10982073


23.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.windeln.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1142758  23.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1142758&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group