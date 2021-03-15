DGAP-AFR : windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: windeln.de SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-03-15 / 20:02 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- windeln.de SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report Language: German Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021 Address: https://corporate.windeln.de/de/annual-reports-2/ Language: English Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021 Address: https://corporate.windeln.de/en/annual-reports/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: windeln.de SE Stefan-George-Ring 23 81929 Munich Germany Internet: www.windeln.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

