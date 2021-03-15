DGAP-AFR : windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: windeln.de SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of
windeln.de SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: https://corporate.windeln.de/de/annual-reports-2/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: https://corporate.windeln.de/en/annual-reports/
