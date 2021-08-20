Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Windeln.de SE
  News
  7. Summary
    WDL   DE000WNDL201

WINDELN.DE SE

(WDL)
  Report
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/20/2021 | 06:51am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: windeln.de SE windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-20 / 12:50 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           windeln.de SE 
 
 Street:                         Stefan-George-Ring 23 
 
 Postal code:                    81929 
 
 City:                           Munich 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Quirin Privatbank AG 
 City of registered office, country: Berlin, Germany 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 10 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.00 %                     0.00 %       0.00 %                             16567487 
 
 Previous                         13.65 %                        0 %      13.65 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000WNDL128               0              0         0.00 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                       0                          0.00 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 X             Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
               Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 
 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 11 Aug 2021

2021-08-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      windeln.de SE 
              Stefan-George-Ring 23 
              81929 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.windeln.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1227948 2021-08-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227948&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2021 06:51 ET (10:51 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 70,0 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
Net income 2021 -12,4 M -14,5 M -14,5 M
Net Debt 2021 2,10 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,0 M 18,7 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart WINDELN.DE SE
Duration : Period :
windeln.de SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDELN.DE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,96 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Peuckert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Clemens Jakopitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tim Kasprzyk Chief Technology Officer
Tomasz Janusz Czechowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Maurice Reimer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINDELN.DE SE-20.09%19
AMAZON.COM, INC.-2.12%1 614 406
JD.COM, INC.-29.25%96 205
WAYFAIR INC.25.63%29 475
ETSY, INC.8.08%24 338
ALLEGRO.EU SA-23.25%16 989