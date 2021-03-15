PRESS RELEASE : windeln.de SE: Change of the publication date for the 2020 annual financial statements by one week due to delays caused by the new ESEF directive

DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
windeln.de SE: Change of the publication date for the 2020 annual financial statements by one week due to delays caused
by the new ESEF directive
2021-03-15 / 19:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Munich, March 15, 2021: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) announces that the publication
date for the 2020 annual financial statements will be changed by one week to March 25, 2021, since the requirements
according to ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) are not fulfilled by an external service provider as planned. The
new ESEF guidelines apply to business years from 01.01.2020 and require so-called "iXBRL tagging", which makes
published financial information machine readable and therefore easier to process. The software required for this is
provided to windeln.de by an external service provider and exhibits unforeseen errors. The elimination of these errors
takes more time and results in the change of the publication date. windeln.de regrets the delay and thanks all
stakeholders for their understanding.
Corporate Communications
Judith Buchholz
Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 75
email: investor.relations@windeln.de
About windeln.de
windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in Europe. The Group also
operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad
product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to
child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de/.
Our shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, https://
windelnde.tmall.hk/, windeln.jd.hk
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-03-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
Phone: 49 89 4161 7152 65
Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11
E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de
Internet: www.windeln.de
ISIN: DE000WNDL201
WKN: WNDL20
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175788
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1175788 2021-03-15
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 15, 2021 14:51 ET (18:51 GMT)