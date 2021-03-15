PRESS RELEASE : windeln.de SE: Change of the publication date for the 2020 annual financial statements by one week due to delays caused by the new ESEF directive

DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous windeln.de SE: Change of the publication date for the 2020 annual financial statements by one week due to delays caused by the new ESEF directive 2021-03-15 / 19:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Munich, March 15, 2021: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) announces that the publication date for the 2020 annual financial statements will be changed by one week to March 25, 2021, since the requirements according to ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) are not fulfilled by an external service provider as planned. The new ESEF guidelines apply to business years from 01.01.2020 and require so-called "iXBRL tagging", which makes published financial information machine readable and therefore easier to process. The software required for this is provided to windeln.de by an external service provider and exhibits unforeseen errors. The elimination of these errors takes more time and results in the change of the publication date. windeln.de regrets the delay and thanks all stakeholders for their understanding. Corporate Communications Judith Buchholz Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 75 email: investor.relations@windeln.de About windeln.de windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de/. Our shops: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, https:// windelnde.tmall.hk/, windeln.jd.hk =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: windeln.de SE Stefan-George-Ring 23 81929 Munich Germany Phone: 49 89 4161 7152 65 Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11 E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de Internet: www.windeln.de ISIN: DE000WNDL201 WKN: WNDL20 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1175788 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

