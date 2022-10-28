Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Windeln.de SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDL1   DE000WNDL300

WINDELN.DE SE

(WDL1)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05:04 2022-10-28 am EDT
0.7400 EUR   +7.25%
10:00aWindeln.de Se : Discontinuation of the company's positive going concern prognosis; pending application for insolvency proceedings
EQ
08/10Windeln De : postpones publication date for the 2022 half-year report to September 2022
PU
08/10Windeln.de Se : windeln.de postpones publication date for the 2022 half-year report to September 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Windeln.de SE: Discontinuation of the company's positive going concern prognosis; pending application for insolvency proceedings

10/28/2022 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Insolvency
windeln.de SE: Discontinuation of the company’s positive going concern prognosis; pending application for insolvency proceedings

28-Oct-2022 / 15:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 28 October 2022: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL300 and DE000WNDL318) announces the following:

After a thorough review, the Company’s Management Board has come to the conclusion that the positive ability to continue as going concern for windeln.de SE cannot be upheld and has decided to file for insolvency proceedings without undue delay.

Following the cancellation of the capital increase resolved by the extraordinary general meeting of windeln.de on January 28, 2022, the Management Board has negotiated with various investors about the provision of further financial resources in the context of a further capital increase. However, due to failure of the negotiations, the Management Board now assumes that there is no longer sufficient probability that the Company’s additional financial requirements can be covered by investors. For this reason, the Management Board believes that the positive going concern prognosis for windeln.de SE cannot be upheld.



 

28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
Phone: 49 89 4161 7152 65
Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11
E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de
Internet: www.windeln.de
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
WKN: WNDL30
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1474919

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1474919  28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474919&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about WINDELN.DE SE
10:00aWindeln.de Se : Discontinuation of the company's positive going concern prognosis; pending..
EQ
08/10Windeln De : postpones publication date for the 2022 half-year report to September 2022
PU
08/10Windeln.de Se : windeln.de postpones publication date for the 2022 half-year report to Sep..
EQ
08/01Windeln.de Se : windeln.de will receive refusal note from the auditor for the 2021 annual ..
EQ
07/01Windeln.de Se : Management Board and Supervisory Board cancel the subscription offer
EQ
06/27Windeln.de postpones publication date for 2021 annual report to end of July 2022
EQ
06/07Windeln.de Se : Further prolongation of the subscription period for the running subscripti..
EQ
05/16Windeln.de publishes unaudited financial statements for fiscal year 2021 and quarterly ..
EQ
05/09Windeln.de Se : Further prolongation of the subscription period for the subscription offer..
EQ
04/30Windeln.de SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52,1 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
Net income 2021 -13,5 M -13,6 M -13,6 M
Net cash 2021 2,52 M 2,52 M 2,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,81 M 3,81 M 3,81 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart WINDELN.DE SE
Duration : Period :
windeln.de SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDELN.DE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bastian Salewsky Chairman-Management Board
Clemens Jakopitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tim Kasprzyk Chief Technology Officer
Tomasz Janusz Czechowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Maurice Reimer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINDELN.DE SE0.00%4
AMAZON.COM, INC.-33.44%1 130 411
JD.COM, INC.-43.63%60 351
COUPANG, INC.-42.44%29 875
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.07%17 861
ETSY, INC.-53.91%12 776