Windeln.de SE: Discontinuation of the company's positive going concern prognosis; pending application for insolvency proceedings
10/28/2022 | 10:00am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Insolvency
windeln.de SE: Discontinuation of the company’s positive going concern prognosis; pending application for insolvency proceedings
28-Oct-2022 / 15:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, 28 October 2022: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL300 and DE000WNDL318) announces the following:
After a thorough review, the Company’s Management Board has come to the conclusion that the positive ability to continue as going concern for windeln.de SE cannot be upheld and has decided to file for insolvency proceedings without undue delay.
Following the cancellation of the capital increase resolved by the extraordinary general meeting of windeln.de on January 28, 2022, the Management Board has negotiated with various investors about the provision of further financial resources in the context of a further capital increase. However, due to failure of the negotiations, the Management Board now assumes that there is no longer sufficient probability that the Company’s additional financial requirements can be covered by investors. For this reason, the Management Board believes that the positive going concern prognosis for windeln.de SE cannot be upheld.
28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
Phone:
49 89 4161 7152 65
Fax:
089 / 416 17 15-11
E-mail:
investor.relations@windeln.de
Internet:
www.windeln.de
ISIN:
DE000WNDL300
WKN:
WNDL30
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange