DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Personnel

windeln.de SE: windeln.de announces resignation of Matthias Peuckert from the Management Board



18-March-2022 / 14:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



windeln.de announces resignation of Matthias Peuckert from the Management Board



Munich, March 18, 2022: Chairman of the Management Board and CEO Matthias Peuckert today informed the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or the "Company") that he is resigning from his position with effect from March 31, 2022 due to personal reasons. With his step Mr. Peuckert clears the way for a personnel reorganization of the Company. The Supervisory Board is currently working on a succession and will inform the public in the next weeks. Until a successor of Matthias Peuckert takes office, the remaining member of the Management Board, Xiaowei Wei, will manage the Company. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Peuckert for his trusting cooperation and commitment to the further development of the Company.





Contact

Legal

Daniel Panajotow

Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 62

Email: investor.relations@windeln.de 18-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

