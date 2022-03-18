Log in
Windeln.de SE: windeln.de announces resignation of Matthias Peuckert from the Management Board

03/18/2022 | 09:08am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Personnel
windeln.de SE: windeln.de announces resignation of Matthias Peuckert from the Management Board

18-March-2022 / 14:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

windeln.de announces resignation of Matthias Peuckert from the Management Board

Munich, March 18, 2022: Chairman of the Management Board and CEO Matthias Peuckert today informed the Supervisory Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or the "Company") that he is resigning from his position with effect from March 31, 2022 due to personal reasons. With his step Mr. Peuckert clears the way for a personnel reorganization of the Company. The Supervisory Board is currently working on a succession and will inform the public in the next weeks. Until a successor of Matthias Peuckert takes office, the remaining member of the Management Board, Xiaowei Wei, will manage the Company. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Peuckert for his trusting cooperation and commitment to the further development of the Company.


Contact
Legal
Daniel Panajotow
Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 62
Email: investor.relations@windeln.de

18-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
Phone: 49 89 4161 7152 65
Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11
E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de
Internet: www.windeln.de
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
WKN: WNDL30
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1306573

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1306573  18-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1306573&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
