Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Windeln.de SE    WDL   DE000WNDL201

WINDELN.DE SE

(WDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/15/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: windeln.de SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.03.2021 / 20:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

windeln.de SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: https://corporate.windeln.de/de/annual-reports-2/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: https://corporate.windeln.de/en/annual-reports/

15.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.windeln.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1175790  15.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175790&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about WINDELN.DE SE
03:04pDGAP-AFR  : windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
DJ
03:04pWINDELN.DE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
02:52pPRESS RELEASE  : windeln.de SE: Change of the publication date for the 2020 annu..
DJ
02:52pWINDELN.DE SE : Change of the publication date for the 2020 annual financial sta..
EQ
03/12PRESS RELEASE  : windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE successfully completes 10% capital..
DJ
03/12WINDELN.DE SE : windeln.de SE successfully completes 10% capital increase - full..
EQ
03/09DGAP-PVR  : windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
DJ
03/09WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
03/05WINDELN.DE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
03/05WINDELN.DE SE : windeln.de resolves on capital increase with the exclusion of su..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 76,1 M 90,8 M 90,8 M
Net income 2020 -14,5 M -17,3 M -17,3 M
Net cash 2020 7,90 M 9,42 M 9,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,2 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart WINDELN.DE SE
Duration : Period :
windeln.de SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDELN.DE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40 €
Last Close Price 1,48 €
Spread / Highest target -5,41%
Spread / Average Target -5,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Peuckert Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Nikolaus Weinberger Chief Financial Officer
Clemens Jakopitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tim Kasprzyk Chief Technology Officer
Tomasz Janusz Czechowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDELN.DE SE4.23%21
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.14%1 555 758
JD.COM, INC.-4.41%130 378
WAYFAIR INC.40.06%32 759
ETSY, INC.24.30%27 875
ALLEGRO.EU SA-23.65%17 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ