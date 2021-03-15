DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: windeln.de SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

windeln.de SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



15.03.2021 / 20:02

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address:

