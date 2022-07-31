Log in
    WIN   CA9732421008

WINDFALL GEOTEK INC.

(WIN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:35 2022-07-29 am EDT
0.0700 CAD   +7.69%
Windfall Geotek : Financial Statements

07/31/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
____________________________________________________________

Windfall Geotek Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Management's Responsibility for

Consolidated Financial Statements

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Windfall Geotek Inc. (the "Company") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the financial position date. In the opinion of management, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in compliance with all applicable International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the condesned interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and (ii) the condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

(signed)

(signed)

Dinesh Kandanchatha

Scott Kelly

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

July 21, 2022

Notice to Reader

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Windfall Geotek Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

May 31,

Februay 28,

Note

2022

2022

Current Assets

Cash

$

1,642,214

$

1,873,426

Amounts receivable

5

121,740

25,518

Marketable securities

6

1,078,236

1,263,490

Subscriptions paid

6

100,000

100,000

2,942,190

3,262,434

Non-current assets

Office equipment

7

16,572

18,249

Intangible asset - CARDS

8

1

1

Exploration and evaluation assets

4 & 9

1

1

16,574

18,251

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,958,764

$

3,280,685

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10

$

88,310

$

131,325

CEBA loan

12

-

10,000

88,310

141,325

Equity

Share capital

13

42,832,254

42,832,254

Subscriptions received

13

28,000

-

Contributed surplus

14

7,680,866

7,543,196

Warrants

13

1,777,821

1,777,821

Deficit

(49,448,487)

(49,013,911)

2,870,454

3,139,360

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

2,958,764

$

3,280,685

Nature of operations (Note 1)

Events after the reporting period (Note 20)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

"Simran Kamboj" ________

"Dinesh Kandanchatha

"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Windfall Geotek Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months ended May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

2022

2021

Revenue

CARDS services

$

82,176

$

282,000

Operating expenses

Amortization and depreciation

7 & 8

(1,677)

(39,177)

Commissions - CARDS and property

4

-

(33,200)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

9

(53,155)

(188,491)

General and administration

15

(408,996)

(1,228,244)

Share-based compensation

14 & 16

(137,670)

(898,418)

(601,498)

(2,387,530)

Operating loss

(519,322)

(2,105,530)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities

6

(235,254)

(16,456)

Gain on disposal of mining assets

9

310,000

-

Gain on CEBA loan

12

10,000

-

84,746

(16,456)

Net (loss) income and comprehensive

$

(434,576)

$

(2,121,986)

(loss) income for the period

Weighted average number of outstanding

common shares

Basic and diluted

132,695,628

123,795,548

(Loss) per share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.02)

The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Windfall Geotek Inc. published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 17:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 0,57 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net income 2022 -5,37 M -4,19 M -4,19 M
Net cash 2022 3,13 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,35 M 7,30 M 7,30 M
EV / Sales 2021 63,4x
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart WINDFALL GEOTEK INC.
Duration : Period :
Windfall Geotek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Kandanchatha Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simran Kamboj President & Chief Technology Officer
Scott Sheldon Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Nathan Tribble Director
Michel Fontaine Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINDFALL GEOTEK INC.-36.36%7
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.-8.33%1 738
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-18.54%1 547
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.11.50%619
IMDEX LIMITED-38.64%501
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-37.84%282