Windlas Biotech : Related Party Transaction

Windlas Biotech Limited
Reg. Off.: 40/1, Mohabewala Industrial Area
Dehradun, Uttarakhand 248 110, India
Tel.:+91-135-6608000-30,Fax:+91-135-6608199
Corp. Off.: 705-706, Vatika Professional Point, Sector-66,
Golf Course Ext. Road, Gurgaon, Haryana 122 001, India
Tel.:+91-124-2821030
CIN-L74899UR2001PLC033407
|
Ref No. WBL/SE/2022-2023
|
|
November 16, 2022
|
|
To
|
To
|
Listing / Compliance Department
|
Listing / Compliance Department
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
|
Bandra Kurla Complex
|
|
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
|
BSE CODE: 543329
|
NSE SYMBOL: WINDLAS
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to the Regulation 23(9) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis, in the format specified in the relevant accounting standards for the half year period from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022.
You are requested to kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Windlas Biotech Limited
Ananta Narayan Panda
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: as above
www.windlas.com
Disclaimer
Windlas Biotech Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:38:08 UTC.