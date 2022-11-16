Windlas Biotech : Related Party Transaction

Windlas Biotech Limited

Reg. Off.: 40/1, Mohabewala Industrial Area

Dehradun, Uttarakhand 248 110, India

Tel.:+91-135-6608000-30,Fax:+91-135-6608199

Corp. Off.: 705-706, Vatika Professional Point, Sector-66,

Golf Course Ext. Road, Gurgaon, Haryana 122 001, India

Tel.:+91-124-2821030

CIN-L74899UR2001PLC033407

Ref No. WBL/SE/2022-2023 November 16, 2022 To To Listing / Compliance Department Listing / Compliance Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 BSE CODE: 543329 NSE SYMBOL: WINDLAS

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the Regulation 23(9) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis, in the format specified in the relevant accounting standards for the half year period from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

You are requested to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Windlas Biotech Limited

Ananta Narayan Panda

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

www.windlas.com