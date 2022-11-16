Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Windlas Biotech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543329   INE0H5O01029

WINDLAS BIOTECH LIMITED

(543329)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
243.25 INR   +1.48%
03:39aWindlas Biotech : Related Party Transaction
PU
11/08Windlas Biotech Limited announces an Equity Buyback for INR 250 million worth of its shares.
CI
11/08Windlas Biotech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Windlas Biotech : Related Party Transaction

11/16/2022 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Windlas Biotech Limited

Reg. Off.: 40/1, Mohabewala Industrial Area

Dehradun, Uttarakhand 248 110, India

Tel.:+91-135-6608000-30,Fax:+91-135-6608199

Corp. Off.: 705-706, Vatika Professional Point, Sector-66,

Golf Course Ext. Road, Gurgaon, Haryana 122 001, India

Tel.:+91-124-2821030

CIN-L74899UR2001PLC033407

Ref No. WBL/SE/2022-2023

November 16, 2022

To

To

Listing / Compliance Department

Listing / Compliance Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

BSE CODE: 543329

NSE SYMBOL: WINDLAS

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the Regulation 23(9) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis, in the format specified in the relevant accounting standards for the half year period from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

You are requested to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Windlas Biotech Limited

Ananta Narayan Panda

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

www.windlas.com

Disclaimer

Windlas Biotech Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WINDLAS BIOTECH LIMITED
03:39aWindlas Biotech : Related Party Transaction
PU
11/08Windlas Biotech Limited announces an Equity Buyback for INR 250 million worth of its sh..
CI
11/08Windlas Biotech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
11/08Windlas Biotech Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
11/03Windlas Biotech Board to Consider Shares Buyback
MT
11/03Windlas Biotech Limited’s Board intends to launch an Equity Buyback on November 8,..
CI
09/19Windlas Biotech Limited Declares A Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
08/26Windlas Biotech Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
08/088,706,352 Equity Shares of Windlas Biotech Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
08/04Windlas Biotech Clocks Rise in Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Profit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WINDLAS BIOTECH LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 659 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
Net income 2022 381 M 4,71 M 4,71 M
Net cash 2022 1 694 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 5 301 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 962
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart WINDLAS BIOTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Windlas Biotech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Windlass Managing Director & Director
Komal Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Sampat Mal Dhariwal Independent Chairman
Shailesh Gokhale Chief Operating Officer
Ananta Narayan Panda Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINDLAS BIOTECH LIMITED-11.88%66
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.49%450 711
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY28.90%332 515
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.97%273 869
PFIZER, INC.-17.75%272 639
ABBVIE INC.13.03%270 556