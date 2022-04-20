Log in
WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(WINT)
1.395 USD   +39.51%
WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS : April'22 Corporate Presentation
PU
07:39aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
07:27aWindtree Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Data From Istaroxime Study to Treat Cardiogenic Shock; Shares Soar Pre-Bell
MT
Windtree Therapeutics : April'22 Corporate Presentation

04/20/2022
Windtree Therapeutics

Company Overview

April 20, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, among other things, include statements about the Company's clinical development programs, business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's product development activities, or otherwise as to future events. The forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events and financial performance and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including such terms as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "predicts," "potential" or "continues"

or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology, though the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are further described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, and any amendments thereto ("Company Filings"). Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Under no circumstances shall this presentation be construed as an offer to sell or as a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities. In addition, the information presented in this deck is qualified in its entirety by the Company Filings. The reader should refer to the Company Filings for a fuller discussion of the matters presented here.

Windtree Therapeutics Highlights

Biopharmaceutical company with advanced clinical programs spanning cardiovascular and respiratory disease states (NASDAQ: WINT)

Clinical programs focused on significant markets with high unmet needs and with supportive regulatory paths:

  • One clinical program received both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations; another clinical program received Fast Track designation with potential for Breakthrough designation

Positive Phase 2 study with istaroxime in early cardiogenic shock (ECS) which can be a catalyst for the company; plan to meet with regulatory agencies in order to further define a potential development path to approval

Highly experienced management team and company leadership

Windtree Therapeutics Pipeline

Lead Products

Phase of Development

Next Milestone

FDA Fast Track Designation

Istaroxime

(Acute Heart Failure)

Phase 2b

  • Study start up ongoing for second Phase 2b clinical trial in ~300 patients targeted to start once clinical trial operations are fully funded

Potential for Breakthrough Designation

Istaroxime

(Early Cardiogenic Shock)

Phase 2

  • Positive Phase 2 study

  • Windtree plans to meet with regulatory agencies to further define a potential development path to approval

Oral SERCA2a Activators

(Chronic HF; potentially HFpEF)

Preclinical

  • Chronic and Acute Heart Failure

  • Target for collaboration/partnership

FDA, EMA Orphan Drug for RDS

KL4 Surfactant - COVID 19

(COVID 19 Pilot; Possible invasive Tx for RDS in neonates)

Phase 2

  • Study completed; Results presented March 2022

FDA Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug

AEROSURF

(KL4 surfactant Drug/Device Tx for RDS)

Phase 2b

  • Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) development to be funded and executed by licensee

Rostafuroxin

(Genetically Associated HTN)

Phase 2b

  • Out-licensing opportunity

2b clinical trial in ~300 patients targeted to

Strategy for Value Creation

Planned Milestones

Corporate Milestones

20

22

20

23

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

SERCA2a & CV deal process

Rosta deal process

*study initiation pending positive data, regulatory input and adequate funding **study initiation pending adequate funding

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 12:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,65 M - -
Net income 2022 -32,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,5 M 28,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 59,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig E. Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Hamill Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Zuie Chin Huang Chairman
Steven G. Simonson Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Soffer Executive Director-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-37.70%28
MODERNA, INC.-34.84%61 549
LONZA GROUP AG-16.68%49 616
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.47%45 413
SEAGEN INC.-6.67%26 523
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-20.06%20 190