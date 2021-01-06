Windtree Therapeutics : January 2021 deck

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, among other things, include statements about the Company's clinical development programs, business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's product development activities, or otherwise as to future events. The forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events and financial performance and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including such terms as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "predicts," "potential" or "continues" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology, though the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are further described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, and any amendments thereto ("Company Filings"). Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
Under no circumstances shall this presentation be construed as an offer to sell or as a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities. In addition, the information presented in this deck is qualified in its entirety by the Company Filings. The reader should refer to the Company Filings for a fuller discussion of the matters presented here.
Biopharmaceutical / device company located in Pennsylvania with research operations in Milan and Taipei. NASDAQ: WINT
Multiple clinical assets and a pipeline focused on important acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary needs and markets
Currently executing several clinical programs which we believe have the potential to be catalysts for growth
Highly experienced management team and company leadership
Windtree Therapeutics
Windtree Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company with multiple advanced clinical programs spanning cardiovascular and respiratory disease states
Lead Products
Pre- Phase I Phase II Phase III
Next Milestone
FDA Fast Track
Istaroxime
Initiate study start up in 2H 2020 for
Designation
(Acute Heart Failure)
Phase 2b
second phase 2b clinical trial in ~300
patients targeted to start in mid2021
Potential for
Istaroxime
Active study in ~60 patients in early
Breakthrough
(Cardiogenic Shock)
Phase 2
cardiogenic shock; Data currently
designation
expected Q3 2021
FDA, EMA
KL4 Surfactant - COVID 19
IND Accepted; Initiate trial Q4 2020;
Orphan Drug for
(COVID 19 Pilot; Possible invasive
Phase 2
anticipate data in late Q1 / early Q2
RDS
Tx for RDS in neonates)
2021
FDA Fast Track
AEROSURF
Bridge study in ~80 patients with
Designation,
(Non-Invasive Tx for RDS)
Phase 2b
new ADS to be funded and executed
Orphan Drug
by licensee
Rostafuroxin
Phase 2b
Out-licensing opportunity
(Genetically Associated HTN)
Oral SERCA2a Activators
High interest target for partnership
(Chronic HF; including HFpEF)
Chronic and Acute Heart Failure
Strategy for Value Creation
Planned Milestones
To be updated once full assessment of potential COVID-19 impact to trial conduct is fully understood
Four clinical programs focused on significant markets with unmet needs
Multiple clinical and business milestones which may have the potential to be catalysts
Clinical Milestones
Corporate Milestones
2020
2021
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Early Cardiogenic Shock Study
Data,
FDA Mtg
Acute Heart Failure Study (transition to Phase 3)
KL4 Surfactant
COVID-19
Data,
Lung Injury
Treatment
FDA Mtg
Timing TBD:
AEROSURF Bridging StudyData, FDA
EOP2 into Ph3
Advance Pre-Clinical Oral Heart Failure Agents, LS and KL4 platform studies
NASDAQ up listing
SERCA2a & CV deal process
Rosta deal process
Data, EOP2
Mtg into Ph3,
potential
partnering
(potential for out-license)
Dual Mechanism, SERCA2a Activator for the Treatment of
Acute Heart Failure and Early Cardiogenic Shock
Heart Failure -
A Large Market with Significant Unmet Need
The prevalence of heart failure is high and increasing (as is mortality)
6M U.S., 18-20M worldwide patients
#1 cause of U.S. hospitalization in patients > 65 years old;
In-patientmortality up to 7%; 30-day: can exceed 10%
Most expensive of the Medicare diagnoses; U.S. hospitals spend > $18B annually
Lack of therapeutic advances led the FDA to issue new Heart Failure Guidance in July 2019 for greater development flexibility in acceptable endpoints, specifically acknowledging mortality is not required
Sources: American Heart Association; DRG Data
Acute Heart Failure -
Significant Healthcare Issue with Significant Unmet Clinical Need
There has not been meaningful new pharmacologic advancements in acute heart failure for decades
Current approaches to acutely improve cardiac function are associated with unwanted effects:
Heart rhythm disturbances
Increased heart rate and myocardial oxygen demand
Decreased blood pressure
Potential damage to the heart muscle (increased troponin)
Worsening renal function
Mortality
Patients with low blood pressure (SBP) and peripheral hypoperfusion are high risk, challenging patients. These patients are also generally resistant to diuretic therapy and often discharged in a sub-optimal state
Low SBP in-patient mortality approximately two-fold greater than normal / high SBP1
There is a direct relationship between early drop in SBP and worsening renal function in acute heart failure2
1)
ADHERE Registry, n=48,567; JAMA 2006
8
2)
European Journal of Heart Failure; Voors, PRE-RELAX AHF Study; 2011; 13
Istaroxime - Novel First-in-Class Therapy
Novel intravenous agent designed to improve systolic contraction
and diastolic relaxation of the heart.
Dual Mechanism
of Action
1
2
Inhibition of the sodium-
Stimulation of SERCA2a activity enhances
potassium pump and effects on
calcium reuptake resulting in
the sodium-calcium exchanger
improvement of the diastolic relaxation
results in increased contraction
and subsequent contraction cycle
Impact on both
systolic and diastolic
dysfunction
Istaroxime AHF Phase 2a & 2b Studies - Summary
Multicenter, double blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group in 240 patients
n=120
Dosing=
6 hour
•
Primary: PCWP significantly improved
Phase ADHF Patients
0.5, 1, 1.5µg/kg/min
Infusion
•
Stroke Vol & SBP - significant increase
2a (dyspnea plus need for
•
Heart Rate (HR) - lowered
IV furosemide ≥ 40mg)
Phase
n=120
Dosing=
24 hour
2b
ADHF Patients
0.5, 1.0µg/kg/min
Infusion
Phase 2 trial results demonstrated improved cardiac function without unwanted side effects of existing therapies
Primary: E/e' (echocardiographic assessment of PWCP) was significantly improved by both doses
Istaroxime SBP Change from Baseline to 6 or 24 Hours from the Phase 2a and 2b Dose Groups
Istaroxime has the potential to improve blood pressure
and organ perfusion in patients with AHF
SBP Mean Change ± SE (mmHg)
20.0
18.0
16.0
14.0
12.0
10.0
8.0
6.0
4.0
2.0
0.0
2a Study
2b Study
2a Study
2b Study
2a Study
0.5 µg/kg/min
1.0 µg/kg/min
1.5 µg/kg/min
Study/Dose
Mean SBP at Baseline ~112 mmHg
6 Hours 24 Hours
17
Istaroxime -
Early Cardiogenic Shock in Severe AHF Study
Goal:
Improve SBP with acceptable safety profile
Increased systolic and diastolic cardiac function without increasing heart rate, risk for arrythmias or myocardial oxygen demand
Support a breakthrough therapy regulatory application
Ongoing early cardiogenic shock study:
(while we are preparing for the larger phase 2b acute heart failure study):
~60 patients in early cardiogenic shock (SBP 75-90mmHg) with AHF in the EU and US
1.5µg/kg/min target dose for 24 hours
Primary endpoint is SBP AUC at 6 hours
Other measures include: arrythmias, SBP AUC at 24 hours, echo measures, etc.
Started Q3-2020 with data expected in Q3 2021
Pre-Clinical Programs
Novel Oral SERCA2a Activators for HF + Acute Pulmonary Platform
The Company also has early exploratory research programs to identify potential product candidates including:
Cardiovascular
Selective SERCA2a
Dual Mechanism Compounds
Activators
for Heart Failure
Oral & i.v. therapies for chronic heart failure
Oral & i.v. therapies for CHF, AHF
(CHF) and AHF
Attractive approach for heart failure with
preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)
These next generation agents and platform are part of a complete chronic and acute portfolio for licensing / partnership and the market
Acute Pulmonary
KL4 Platform
for lung protection and drug delivery
COVID-19
Lung Injury Treatment
Synthetic KL4 Surfactant for the Treatment of Lung Injury in COVID-19 Patients
COVID-19 and ARDS Have A Significant Negative Impact On Surfactant Related Lung Function
Uses angiosten-
ACE2 is a surface molecule on
Damaged Type 2 cells
Increased likelihood of
converting enzyme 2
alveolar Type 2 cells of lungs,
results in impaired
mechanical ventilation
(ACE2) for entry into
the source of surfactant in the
surfactant production
host cells
lung
COVID-19infection can cause serious lung injury resulting in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) - a condition with high mortality and no approved drug therapies and where surfactant abnormalities are an important factor.
Recent publications suggest that lung fibrosis and severe interstitial changes occur in COVID-19 patients who developed ARDS1, 2, 3.
These changes resemble those seen in premature infants who are initially ventilated due to RDS and later develop bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD).
These observations support the rationale for use of exogenous surfactant in the treatment of ARDS
caused by COVID-19.
1)
Bernheim, A., X. Mei, et al. (2020). "Chest CT Findings in Coronavirus Disease-19(COVID-19): Relationship to Duration of Infection." Radiology: 200463.
2)
Hosseiny, M., S. Kooraki, et al. (2020). "Radiology Perspective of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Lessons From Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome." American Journal of Roentgenology: 1-5.
3)
Song, F., N. Shi, et al. (0). "Emerging 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Pneumonia10.1148/radiol.2020200274." Radiology0(0): 200274
KL4 Surfactant Significantly Reduced Mortality in a Pre-Clinical
H5N1 Study - With and Without Anti-Viral Agent
Ferrets Infected with highly pathogenic avian (H5N1) influenza
Results in significant viral and inflammation related lung damage that
is substantially ameliorated by KL4 surfactant treatment
~$10M of NIH support for clinical and non-clinical programs including lung
Support for Acute
protection studies involving viral infections with H1N1 and RDS
Lung Injury Studies
CEO testified before congressional committee regarding KL4 for the treatment
of SARS
American Thoracic
KL4 surfactant has to the potential to be employed to protect the lung and
Society
reduce mortality in patients exposed to highly pathogenic influenza as well as
Presentation
against pandemic strains
In May 2018 data from a preclinical animal model of a highly
pathogenic H5N1 viralpneumonia was presented showing aerosolized KL4 surfactant reduced lung damage and improved overall survival
AEROSURF®
Synthetic KL4 Surfactant with Proprietary Aerosol Delivery System for the Treatment of RDS
Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS)
Current Treatment Pathways
Premature infants experience respiratory distress syndrome ("RDS") due to lungs lacking endogenous surfactant. Surfactant helps keep lungs open between breaths and gas exchange
Physicians must choose between invasive surfactant delivery with known, significant complications or non-invasive nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) alone (that often fails without surfactant)
Current Treatment
AEROSURF
Non-Invasive Synthetic Surfactant
Invasive Surfactant (~40%)
nCPAP Only (~60%)
Proprietary Synthetic KL4 surfactant1:
Surfactant
- Structurally similar to human lung
Animal derived
None
surfactant
Method of
Proprietary aerosol delivery system (ADS)
Intubation usually in
Nasal prongs
combination with
Delivery
with nCPAP
mechanical ventilation
Timely surfactant therapy delivered non-
invasively to avoid potential complications
Timely therapy, but
Avoid exposure to
The
Improves respiratory parameters
exposure to known
significant complications
AEROSURF
Potential for decreased nCPAP failures and
significant complications
Foregoing surfactant
Difference
decreased need for invasive intubation and
associated with invasive
treatment results in
decreased rates of bronchopulmonary
intubation
notable nCPAP failure rate
dysplasia (BPD)
and intubations
1. Liquid KL4surfactant for RDS approved by the FDA. Lyophilized KL4 currently being developed for AEROSURF
AEROSURF® - Potential to Impact the Clinical Course of RDS
Building Evidence From Nearly 400 Patients Studied
Long-Term
Outcomes
Reduced Rates and
Severity of BPD
Noninvasive RDS
treatment
Study results across each
of these important
parameters show evidence
of a potential impact on the clinical course of RDS and respiratory health of preterm infants
Less Intubation
and Respiratory
Support Required
Improved
Respiratory
Parameters
Decreased Rate of
nCPAP Failures
AEROSURF® Program Evolution and Strategy
Mitigating Risks and Strengthening Our Approach
Program Evolution
Transitioned to the newly-developed ADS
Demonstrated efficacy in
reducing nCPAP failure, need for
intubation and BPD with a
generally positive safety profile
Completed three phase 2a
and 2b trials
Program Strategy
Execute a small (n=~80 - 90) Bridging Study to transition to EOP2 / Phase 3:
Demonstrate the new ADS works and supplement phase 2 data
Optimize dosing with more drug and shorter repeat intervals
Leveraging the partnership with Lee's to execute in Asia (the largest market) and fund the above study in a non-dilutive manner
We believe this allows Windtree to do more investment across adult applications (i.e. Lung Injury) and with acute cardiovascular programs)
Continue business development for potential additional partnerships and licensing ex-Asia
Summary
Financial Summary & Capitalization
Cash & Equivalents of ~$22.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2020
Bank Debt: ~$2.4M credit facility due in March 2022
Securities
Common Equivalents
as of Dec. 31, 2020
Common Stock
16,921,482
Options (WAEP $15.57)
1,902,744
Warrants (WAEP $16.90)
7,228,302
Fully Diluted Equivalents
26,052,528
Strategy for Value Generation
Strong Clinical Execution to Deliver Milestones: Execute well our several important, late-stage clinical programs for news flow and achievement of milestones that may be catalysts for growth
Transactions:
Secure focused BD transactions for deal revenue and non-dilutive financial support of clinical development.
Progress the heart failure platform to an attractive and valuable position for global partnership (while retaining US co-promotion rights)
Optimization: Leverage our highly experienced team in execution and in portfolio optimization efforts that may bring in new, well suited development opportunities / transactions
Windtree Therapeutics
"Striving to deliver Hope for a Lifetime!"
Appendix
Cardiac Output, Blood Pressure and Renal Function are Critical Factors in Managing AHF Patients and Their Outcomes
In-Hospital Mortality Rates by Admission
Systolic Blood Pressure Deciles (n = 48,567)
Gheorghiade, M. et al. JAMA 2006;296:2217-2226.
Istaroxime Phase 2a (HORIZON-HF) Study
Multicenter, double blind, placebo-controlled, doses 6-hour infusion of istaroxime 0.5, 1.0, 1.5 ug/kg/min, conducted in the EU
Hospitalized with AHF, with criteria including:
LVEF ≤ 35%
SBP 90-150 mmHg
N=120 (30/group)
Significant improvement in PCWP, SBP, heart rate was lower. Istaroxime was generally well tolerated with no unexpected adverse events
Primary Endpoint:
PCWP Significant Improvements
Dose-dependent Increase in SBP
36
Istaroxime Phase 2b Adverse Events
Event
Pooled placebo
(n=39)
All adverse events
23
(59.0%)
Adverse events leading to
1
(2.6%)
discontinuation
Serious adverse events
2
(5.1%)
Cardiac death
-
Cardiogenic shock
-
Cardiac failure
1
(2.6%)
Renal embolism
-
Transient ischemic attack
1
(2.6%)
Hyperventilation
1
(2.6%)
Hypotension
1
(2.6%)
Adverse Drug Reactions†
10
(25.6%)
Cardiovascular††
9 (23.1%)
Gastrointestinal‡
2
(5.1%)
Infusion site pain/inflammation
-
istaroxime 0.5
istaroxime 1.0
mg/Kg/min
mg/Kg/min
(n=41)
(n=40)
31
(75.6%)
33
(82.5%)
-
4 (10.0%)
2
(4.9%)
6 (15.0%)
-
1
(2.5%)
-
1 (2.5%)*
2
(4.9%)
3
(7.5%)
-
1
(2.5%)
-
-
-
-
-
-
23
(56.1%)
25
(62.5%)
4 (9.8%)
7 (17.5%)
4
(9.8%)
14
(35.0%)
20
(48.8%)
13
(32.5%)
Note: data shown as n° patients (%) - patients can have more than one event during the 30-day follow up period
Same patient who then died, and 1 additional death occurred at Day 31 (cardiac death) outside the 30 day window
† Adverse Drug Reac ons are AEs related to study drug
††Most common - arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, cardiac failure, ventricular tachycardia
‡ Most common - abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea
References Supporting Utilization of KL4 Surfactant for the Treatment of Lung Injury
Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS)
Current Treatment Pathways
Premature infants experience RDS due to underdeveloped lungs lacking endogenous surfactant.
Surfactant helps keep lungs open between breaths and proper gas exchange
Initial treatment options include
~40%
invasive and noninvasive methods:
~60%
Surfactant
+
Invasive mechanical
nCPAP support until endogenous
therapy
ventilation (IMV)
surfactant production
vs.
• Animal-derived surfactant
• Noninvasive nasal delivery of continuous
• Delivered via intubation, usually in
positive airway pressure (nCPAP)
• Supports breathing
combination with mechanical ventilation
TRADE-OFFS
Timely therapy delivery
Avoid exposure to significant complications
vs.
vs.
Exposure to known significant
Foregoing surfactant treatment results in
complications
notable nCPAP failure rate
Ultimately, more than 50% of RDS infants are intubated and ventilated
Source: Windtree and third-party market research
Windtree Technology Platform - AEROSURF®
Proprietary Synthetic
+
Proprietary Innovative Aerosol
KL4 Surfactant
Delivery System (ADS)
Structurally similar to human lung surfactant
Liquid KL4 surfactant (intratracheal instillate)
for RDS approved by the FDA
Lyophilized KL4 surfactant currently being
developed for AEROSURF
Utilizing pressure and heated capillary has demonstrated ability to aerosolize KL4 surfactant
Controlled, effective and reproducible performance validated in studies
KL4 surfactant has been shown to improve lung function in premature infants, resulting in decreased nCPAP failures and need for invasive intubation
KL4 surfactant also has anti-inflammatory and other potentially positive attributes
Transformative Potential of AEROSURF®
BENEFITS
RISKS
Surfactant
Therapy
Reversing surfactant deficiency has
a profound positive impact on
respiration
Surfactant therapy delivers
near-immediate clinical
improvement
BPD
Infection, ventilator-induced
pneumonia
Bradycardia, hypertension, and
hypoxemia
Peri-dosing events associated with
bolus administration
Airway trauma
Lung injury
Pain, discomfort
Long-term impacts including vocal
cord damage, asthma, lung damage
nCPAP
Respiratory Support
Avoids exposure to the risks
of invasive delivery of
surfactant therapy
Negative impacts of delayed
surfactant replacement
therapy (SRT)
Prolonged RDS until either
endogenous surfactant production or transfer to invasive surfactant therapy
Significant rate of nCPAP failure leading to delayed surfactant therapy via intubation and mechanical ventilation
The potential for
AEROSURF
The benefits of traditional surfactant therapy without the complications associated with intubation and mechanical ventilation
Noninvasive administration
eliminates or reduces the need
to delay surfactant therapy
Synthetic formulation
Reduced morbidity
Lower total cost of care
Business Development Focus
Short- term
Mid-term
(Data & EOP2)
Long-term
(Strategy)
We are actively engaged in discussions with multiple
