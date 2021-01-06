Windtree Therapeutics : January 2021 deck 01/06/2021 | 01:30pm EST Send by mail :

Forward-looking Statements This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, among other things, include statements about the Company's clinical development programs, business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's product development activities, or otherwise as to future events. The forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events and financial performance and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including such terms as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "predicts," "potential" or "continues" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology, though the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are further described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, and any amendments thereto ("Company Filings"). Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. Under no circumstances shall this presentation be construed as an offer to sell or as a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities. In addition, the information presented in this deck is qualified in its entirety by the Company Filings. The reader should refer to the Company Filings for a fuller discussion of the matters presented here. 2 Biopharmaceutical / device company located in Pennsylvania with research operations in Milan and Taipei. NASDAQ: WINT Multiple clinical assets and a pipeline focused on important acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary needs and markets Currently executing several clinical programs which we believe have the potential to be catalysts for growth Highly experienced management team and company leadership 3 Windtree Therapeutics Windtree Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company with multiple advanced clinical programs spanning cardiovascular and respiratory disease states Lead Products Pre- Phase I Phase II Phase III Next Milestone FDA Fast Track Istaroxime  Initiate study start up in 2H 2020 for Designation (Acute Heart Failure) Phase 2b second phase 2b clinical trial in ~300 patients targeted to start in mid2021 Potential for Istaroxime  Active study in ~60 patients in early Breakthrough (Cardiogenic Shock) Phase 2 cardiogenic shock; Data currently designation expected Q3 2021 FDA, EMA KL4 Surfactant - COVID 19  IND Accepted; Initiate trial Q4 2020; Orphan Drug for (COVID 19 Pilot; Possible invasive Phase 2 anticipate data in late Q1 / early Q2 RDS Tx for RDS in neonates) 2021 FDA Fast Track AEROSURF  Bridge study in ~80 patients with Designation, (Non-Invasive Tx for RDS) Phase 2b new ADS to be funded and executed Orphan Drug by licensee Rostafuroxin Phase 2b  Out-licensing opportunity (Genetically Associated HTN) Oral SERCA2a Activators  High interest target for partnership (Chronic HF; including HFpEF)  Chronic and Acute Heart Failure 4 Strategy for Value Creation Planned Milestones To be updated once full assessment of potential COVID-19 impact to trial conduct is fully understood Four clinical programs focused on significant markets with unmet needs

Multiple clinical and business milestones which may have the potential to be catalysts Clinical Milestones Corporate Milestones 2020 2021 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Early Cardiogenic Shock Study Data, FDA Mtg Acute Heart Failure Study (transition to Phase 3) KL4 Surfactant COVID-19 Data, Lung Injury Treatment FDA Mtg Timing TBD: AEROSURF Bridging StudyData, FDA EOP2 into Ph3 Advance Pre-Clinical Oral Heart Failure Agents, LS and KL4 platform studies NASDAQ up listing SERCA2a & CV deal process Rosta deal process Data, EOP2 Mtg into Ph3, potential partnering (potential for out-license) 5 Dual Mechanism, SERCA2a Activator for the Treatment of Acute Heart Failure and Early Cardiogenic Shock Heart Failure - A Large Market with Significant Unmet Need The prevalence of heart failure is high and increasing (as is mortality) 6M U.S., 18-20M worldwide patients

18-20M worldwide patients #1 cause of U.S. hospitalization in patients > 65 years old;

> 1.3M admissions annually (U.S.) ~1.5M admissions annually (E.U.)

In-patient mortality up to 7%; 30-day: can exceed 10%

mortality up to 7%; 30-day: can exceed 10% Most expensive of the Medicare diagnoses; U.S. hospitals spend > $18B annually Lack of therapeutic advances led the FDA to issue new Heart Failure Guidance in July 2019 for greater development flexibility in acceptable endpoints, specifically acknowledging mortality is not required Sources: American Heart Association; DRG Data 7 Acute Heart Failure - Significant Healthcare Issue with Significant Unmet Clinical Need There has not been meaningful new pharmacologic advancements in acute heart failure for decades

Current approaches to acutely improve cardiac function are associated with unwanted effects:

Heart rhythm disturbances Increased heart rate and myocardial oxygen demand Decreased blood pressure Potential damage to the heart muscle (increased troponin) Worsening renal function Mortality

Patients with low blood pressure (SBP) and peripheral hypoperfusion are high risk, challenging patients. These patients are also generally resistant to diuretic therapy and often discharged in a sub-optimal state

sub-optimal state Low SBP in-patient mortality approximately two-fold greater than normal / high SBP 1 There is a direct relationship between early drop in SBP and worsening renal function in acute heart failure 2

1) ADHERE Registry, n=48,567; JAMA 2006 8 2) European Journal of Heart Failure; Voors, PRE-RELAX AHF Study; 2011; 13 Istaroxime - Novel First-in-Class Therapy Novel intravenous agent designed to improve systolic contraction and diastolic relaxation of the heart. Dual Mechanism of Action 1 2 Inhibition of the sodium- Stimulation of SERCA2a activity enhances potassium pump and effects on calcium reuptake resulting in the sodium-calcium exchanger improvement of the diastolic relaxation results in increased contraction and subsequent contraction cycle Impact on both systolic and diastolic dysfunction 9 Istaroxime AHF Phase 2a & 2b Studies - Summary Multicenter, double blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group in 240 patients n=120 Dosing= 6 hour • Primary: PCWP significantly improved Phase ADHF Patients 0.5, 1, 1.5µg/kg/min Infusion • Stroke Vol & SBP - significant increase 2a (dyspnea plus need for • Heart Rate (HR) - lowered IV furosemide ≥ 40mg) Phase n=120 Dosing= 24 hour 2b ADHF Patients 0.5, 1.0µg/kg/min Infusion Phase 2 trial results demonstrated improved cardiac function without unwanted side effects of existing therapies Primary: E/e' (echocardiographic assessment of PWCP) was significantly improved by both doses

Heart rate decreased and stroke volume increased

Istaroxime maintained / increased systolic blood pressure

Renal function tended to improve

No evidence for increased risk of arrythmia or increases in troponin

Generally well tolerated (nausea and infusion site discomfort were the most common AEs) 10 Primary Endpoint - Significant Changes in E/e' Ratio and Stroke Volume istaroxime 0.5 µg/kg/min vs. placebo istaroxime 1.0 µg/kg/min vs. placebo 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Ratio -1.0 Ratio -1.0 -2.0 -2.0 -3.0 E/e' E/e' E/e' -3.0 -4.0 -4.0 -5.0 -5.0 -6.0 Infusion period * -6.0 -7.0 * p-value = 0.029 -7.0 Baseline 6 hours 24 hours 48 hours Placebo - Cohort 1 Istaroxime 0.5 µg/kg/min 8.0 8.0 7.0 * 7.0 6.0 6.0 (ml/beat/m2) 5.0 (ml/beat/m2) 5.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 Stroke 3.0 2.0 2.0 SVI 1.0 Volume SVI 1.0 0.0 0.0 -1.0 Infusion period * p-value = 0.031 -1.0 -2.0 -2.0 Baseline 6 hours 24 hours 48 hours Placebo - Cohort 1 Istaroxime 0.5 µg/kg/min * * Infusion period * p-values ≤ 0.034 Baseline 6 hours 24 hours 48 hours Placebo - Cohort 2 Istaroxime 1.0 µg/kg/min * Infusion period * p-value = 0.009 Baseline 6 hours 24 hours 48 hours Placebo - Cohort 2 Istaroxime 1.0 µg/kg/min Data shown as means and standard errors 11 Systolic Blood Pressure Maintained or Increased During Treatment and Renal Function Tended to Improve istaroxime 0.5 µg/kg/min vs. placebo istaroxime 1.0 µg/kg/min vs. placebo 9 12 ** * ** SBPinChange(mmHg) 6 9 * (mmHg)SBPinChange 6 3 Infusion period SBP 0 3 -3 0 -6 -3 -9 -6 Infusion period -9 * p-value = 0.011, ** p-values ≤ 0.006 Baseline 3 hours 6 hours 12 hours 24 hours 48 hours 72 hours Placebo - Cohort 1 Istaroxime 0.5 µg/Kg/min Placebo - Cohort 2 Istaroxime 1.0 µg/Kg/min 20 20 15 15 * 10 GFR 10 (mL/min/m2)eGFR 5 (mL/min/m2)eGFR 5 0 0 -5 Infusion period -5 Infusion period -10 -10 -15 -15 -20 Placebo - Cohort 1 Istaroxime 0.5 µg/Kg/min Placebo - Cohort 2 Istaroxime 1.0 µg/Kg/min -20 * p-value = 0.044 Baseline 24 hours 48 hours 72 hours Baseline 24 hours 48 hours 72 hours 12 Data shown as means and standard errors Heart Rate Decreased and No Increases in Cardiac Troponins Istaroxime 0.5 µg/kg/min vs. placebo (bpm) 9 6 3 Rate 0 -3 Heart -6 * -9 Infusion period in -12 * p-value = 0.014 Change -15 Placebo - Cohort 1 Istaroxime 0.5 µg/Kg/min Istaroxime 1.0 µg/kg/min vs. placebo 9 6 Infusion period * 3 Heart 0 -3 RateRate -9 -6 Heartin (bpm) -12 ** ** ** ** * p-value = 0.011, -15 ** p-values ≤ 0.005 Change Placebo - Cohort 2 Istaroxime 1.0 µg/Kg/min Cardiac TnT cTnT - 0 to 24 hours 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 0 3 6 9 12 15 18 21 24 cTnT - 24 to 72 hours 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 24 36 48 60 72 Favorable Profile Observed with 24-hour Holter Monitoring Clinically significant arrhythmias Clinically significant arrhythmias 12.0% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 25.0% 10.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 8.0% 20.0% 12.5% 15.0% 6.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 4.0% 2.4% 2.4% 2.4% 2.0% 5.0% 0.0% 0.0% Baseline Day 1 (Infusion) Day 2 Baseline Day 1 (Infusion) Day 2 Placebo - Cohort 1 Istaroxime 0.5 µg/Kg/min Placebo - Cohort 2 Istaroxime 1.0 µg/Kg/min Ventricular Tachycardia Ventricular Tachycardia 47.4% 47.4% 50.0% 43.9% 46.3% 42.1% 80.0% 60.0%60.0% 60.0% 40.0% 31.7% 60.0% 50.0% 50.0% 30.0% 40.0% 20.0% 40.0% 10.0% 20.0% 0.0% Baseline Day 1 Day 2 0.0% (Infusion) Baseline Day 1 (Infusion) Day 2 Placebo - Cohort 1 Istaroxime 0.5 µg/Kg/min Placebo - Cohort 2 Istaroxime 1.0 µg/Kg/min PVCs (n°/24 hours) shown as median, ventricular tachycardia and clinically significant arrhythmias shown as percentage of patients 14 Istaroxime - Acute Heart Failure Next Steps Objective: Create a strong phase 3 and partnership position Execute an additional study designed to complete Phase 2 and inform Phase 3 300 patients, 75 centers globally (estimates) Leverage characteristics in a target population whose needs match the unique attributes of istaroxime: patients with low blood pressure and/or diuretic resistance Increase infusion time to >24 hours Obtain data on measures that can be primary endpoints for phase 3 Planned study start up in 2H 2020 to be able to enroll in mid-2021 with resourcing 15 Early Cardiogenic Shock Treatment Istaroxime Potential Opportunity for Accelerated Approval Pathway Cardiogenic shock is a severe presentation of heart failure characterized by very low blood pressure and hypoperfusion accompanied by high PCWP and decreased urine output No satisfactory pharmacological intervention Challenges to reverse the conditions High associated mortality and morbidity Sponsors are potentially not required to show a benefit other FDA Regulatory Commentary than an increase in blood pressure to support approval of drugs to treat hypotension in the setting of shock1. (Precedent: with Break-Through Therapy NDA for Giapreza® (IV Angiotensin II), approved in 2017 for increasing Designation Potential MAP in distributive shock)2 Precedent lead us to believe there may be opportunities for an accelerated regulatory pathway and review Kosaraju A, Hai O. Cardiogenic Shock. [Updated 2019 Jan 25]. In: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK482255/ CSRC Think Tank - July 24, 2019 16 2) Senatore et al., Am J Cardiovasc Drugs, February 2019, Volume 19, Issue 1, pp 11-20(https://doi.org/10.1007/s40256-018-0297-9) Istaroxime SBP Change from Baseline to 6 or 24 Hours from the Phase 2a and 2b Dose Groups Istaroxime has the potential to improve blood pressure and organ perfusion in patients with AHF SBP Mean Change ± SE (mmHg) 20.0 18.0 16.0 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 2a Study 2b Study 2a Study 2b Study 2a Study 0.5 µg/kg/min 1.0 µg/kg/min 1.5 µg/kg/min Study/Dose Mean SBP at Baseline ~112 mmHg 6 Hours 24 Hours 17 Istaroxime - Early Cardiogenic Shock in Severe AHF Study Goal: Improve SBP with acceptable safety profile

Increased systolic and diastolic cardiac function without increasing heart rate, risk for arrythmias or myocardial oxygen demand

Support a breakthrough therapy regulatory application Ongoing early cardiogenic shock study: (while we are preparing for the larger phase 2b acute heart failure study): ~60 patients in early cardiogenic shock (SBP 75-90mmHg) with AHF in the EU and US 1.5µg/kg/min target dose for 24 hours Primary endpoint is SBP AUC at 6 hours

Other measures include: arrythmias, SBP AUC at 24 hours, echo measures, etc. Started Q3-2020 with data expected in Q3 2021 18 Pre-Clinical Programs Novel Oral SERCA2a Activators for HF + Acute Pulmonary Platform The Company also has early exploratory research programs to identify potential product candidates including: Cardiovascular Selective SERCA2a Dual Mechanism Compounds Activators for Heart Failure  Oral & i.v. therapies for chronic heart failure  Oral & i.v. therapies for CHF, AHF (CHF) and AHF  Attractive approach for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) These next generation agents and platform are part of a complete chronic and acute portfolio for licensing / partnership and the market Acute Pulmonary KL4 Platform for lung protection and drug delivery 19 COVID-19 Lung Injury Treatment Synthetic KL4 Surfactant for the Treatment of Lung Injury in COVID-19 Patients COVID-19 and ARDS Have A Significant Negative Impact On Surfactant Related Lung Function Uses angiosten- ACE2 is a surface molecule on Damaged Type 2 cells Increased likelihood of converting enzyme 2 alveolar Type 2 cells of lungs, results in impaired mechanical ventilation (ACE2) for entry into the source of surfactant in the surfactant production host cells lung COVID-19 infection can cause serious lung injury resulting in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) - a condition with high mortality and no approved drug therapies and where surfactant abnormalities are an important factor.

infection can cause serious lung injury resulting in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) - a condition with high mortality and no approved drug therapies and where surfactant abnormalities are an important factor. Recent publications suggest that lung fibrosis and severe interstitial changes occur in COVID-19 patients who developed ARDS 1, 2, 3 .

COVID-19 patients who developed ARDS These changes resemble those seen in premature infants who are initially ventilated due to RDS and later develop bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). These observations support the rationale for use of exogenous surfactant in the treatment of ARDS

caused by COVID-19. 1) Bernheim, A., X. Mei, et al. (2020). "Chest CT Findings in Coronavirus Disease-19(COVID-19): Relationship to Duration of Infection." Radiology: 200463. 2) Hosseiny, M., S. Kooraki, et al. (2020). "Radiology Perspective of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Lessons From Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome." American Journal of Roentgenology: 1-5. 21 3) Song, F., N. Shi, et al. (0). "Emerging 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Pneumonia10.1148/radiol.2020200274." Radiology0(0): 200274 KL4 Surfactant Significantly Reduced Mortality in a Pre-Clinical H5N1 Study - With and Without Anti-Viral Agent Ferrets Infected with highly pathogenic avian (H5N1) influenza

Results in significant viral and inflammation related lung damage that is substantially ameliorated by KL4 surfactant treatment KL4 = aerosolize KL4 surfactant, WFI = aerosolized water (control), AVD = aerosolized KL4 surfactant + antiviral 22 Surfactant Administration In Severe COVID-19 Lung Injury May Have Potential to Provide Significant Benefits We believe our synthetic KL4 surfactant may have the potential to mitigate surfactant deficiency and resist the widespread surfactant destruction that can occur as a result of COVID-19

COVID-19 Synthetic KL4 surfactant removes any immunological concerns and has manufacturing scalability versus animal- derived surfactants Pre-clinical and clinical evidence shows surfactant replacement therapy has the potential to: Improve Lung function

Gas exchange and oxygenation

Lung compliance Decrease Inflammation in the lung

Which may decrease lung damage, facilitate recovery and decrease mechanical ventilation References in appendix 23 Lucinactant (KL4 Surfactant) For The Treatment of COVID-19 Initial phase 2 study is to demonstrate changes in physiological parameters in COVID-19 associated lung injury and ARDS Up to 20 patients from 4-5 US sites

4-5 US sites led by investigators at Brigham & Women's and Duke Medical Center

Dosing through the endotracheal tube, target 80 mg TPL/kg. Repeat dosing based on improvement in oxygenation Outcome measures include:

Physiologic response: Oxygenation Index (OI) Lung compliance on the ventilator Clinical parameters (time on MV, days in ICU, mortality)

Q4 2020 start; expected recruitment in approximately 3 - 6 months of time (depending on COVID-19 rates) If study outcomes are favorable, plan can be to initiate 2 expanded trials: Expanded study in ventilated patients to establish outcomes Aerosolized delivery to avoid mechanical ventilation (similar to our respiratory distress syndrome studies) 24 Evidence of KL4 Surfactant Potential Utility in COVID-19 - Demonstrated Utility Across Various Respiratory Distress We have been evaluating the applicability of KL4 surfactant for multiple etiologies of lung injury as well as pandemic influenza long before the COVID-19 pandemic Demonstrated Utility of KL4 Extensive Studies in  13 studies for intratracheal administration including RDS, BPD, acute Acute Lung hypoxemic respiratory failure and adults with ARDS Conditions:  2,148 patients enrolled | 1,028 treated  Aerosolized KL4 surfactant studied in 366 subjects enrolled, 223 subjects treated SARS and Subsequent  ~$10M of NIH support for clinical and non-clinical programs including lung Support for Acute protection studies involving viral infections with H1N1 and RDS Lung Injury Studies  CEO testified before congressional committee regarding KL4 for the treatment of SARS American Thoracic  KL4 surfactant has to the potential to be employed to protect the lung and Society reduce mortality in patients exposed to highly pathogenic influenza as well as Presentation against pandemic strains In May 2018 data from a preclinical animal model of a highly pathogenic H5N1 viralpneumonia was presented showing aerosolized KL4 surfactant reduced lung damage and improved overall survival 25 AEROSURF® Synthetic KL4 Surfactant with Proprietary Aerosol Delivery System for the Treatment of RDS Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) Current Treatment Pathways Premature infants experience respiratory distress syndrome ("RDS") due to lungs lacking endogenous surfactant. Surfactant helps keep lungs open between breaths and gas exchange

Physicians must choose between invasive surfactant delivery with known, significant complications or non-invasive nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) alone (that often fails without surfactant) Current Treatment AEROSURF Non-Invasive Synthetic Surfactant Invasive Surfactant (~40%) nCPAP Only (~60%)  Proprietary Synthetic KL4 surfactant1: Surfactant - Structurally similar to human lung  Animal derived  None surfactant Method of  Proprietary aerosol delivery system (ADS)  Intubation usually in  Nasal prongs combination with Delivery with nCPAP mechanical ventilation  Timely surfactant therapy delivered non- invasively to avoid potential complications  Timely therapy, but  Avoid exposure to The  Improves respiratory parameters exposure to known significant complications AEROSURF  Potential for decreased nCPAP failures and significant complications  Foregoing surfactant Difference decreased need for invasive intubation and associated with invasive treatment results in decreased rates of bronchopulmonary intubation notable nCPAP failure rate dysplasia (BPD) and intubations 1. Liquid KL4surfactant for RDS approved by the FDA. Lyophilized KL4 currently being developed for AEROSURF 27 AEROSURF® - Potential to Impact the Clinical Course of RDS Building Evidence From Nearly 400 Patients Studied Long-Term Outcomes Reduced Rates and Severity of BPD Noninvasive RDS treatment Study results across each of these important parameters show evidence of a potential impact on the clinical course of RDS and respiratory health of preterm infants Less Intubation and Respiratory Support Required Improved Respiratory Parameters Decreased Rate of nCPAP Failures 28 AEROSURF® Program Evolution and Strategy Mitigating Risks and Strengthening Our Approach Program Evolution  Transitioned to the newly-developed ADS Demonstrated efficacy in

reducing nCPAP failure, need for

intubation and BPD with a

generally positive safety profile

Completed three phase 2a and 2b trials Program Strategy Execute a small (n=~80 - 90) Bridging Study to transition to EOP2 / Phase 3:

Demonstrate the new ADS works and supplement phase 2 data Optimize dosing with more drug and shorter repeat intervals

Leveraging the partnership with Lee's to execute in Asia (the largest market) and fund the above study in a non-dilutive manner

non-dilutive manner We believe this allows Windtree to do more investment across adult applications (i.e. Lung Injury) and with acute cardiovascular programs)

Continue business development for potential additional partnerships and licensing ex-Asia 29 Summary Financial Summary & Capitalization Cash & Equivalents of ~$22.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2020

Bank Debt: ~$2.4M credit facility due in March 2022 Securities Common Equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020 Common Stock 16,921,482 Options (WAEP $15.57) 1,902,744 Warrants (WAEP $16.90) 7,228,302 Fully Diluted Equivalents 26,052,528 31 Strategy for Value Generation Strong Clinical Execution to Deliver Milestones: Execute well our several important, late-stage clinical programs for news flow and achievement of milestones that may be catalysts for growth Transactions: Secure focused BD transactions for deal revenue and non-dilutive financial support of clinical development.

non-dilutive financial support of clinical development. Progress the heart failure platform to an attractive and valuable position for global partnership (while retaining US co-promotion rights) Optimization: Leverage our highly experienced team in execution and in portfolio optimization efforts that may bring in new, well suited development opportunities / transactions 32 Windtree Therapeutics "Striving to deliver Hope for a Lifetime!" Appendix Cardiac Output, Blood Pressure and Renal Function are Critical Factors in Managing AHF Patients and Their Outcomes In-Hospital Mortality Rates by Admission Systolic Blood Pressure Deciles (n = 48,567) Gheorghiade, M. et al. JAMA 2006;296:2217-2226. 35 Istaroxime Phase 2a (HORIZON-HF) Study Multicenter, double blind, placebo-controlled, doses 6-hour infusion of istaroxime 0.5, 1.0, 1.5 ug/kg/min, conducted in the EU

placebo-controlled, doses 6-hour infusion of istaroxime 0.5, 1.0, 1.5 ug/kg/min, conducted in the EU Hospitalized with AHF, with criteria including:

LVEF ≤ 35% SBP 90-150 mmHg

N=120 (30/group)

Significant improvement in PCWP, SBP, heart rate was lower. Istaroxime was generally well tolerated with no unexpected adverse events Primary Endpoint: PCWP Significant Improvements Dose-dependent Increase in SBP 36 Istaroxime Phase 2b Adverse Events Event Pooled placebo (n=39) All adverse events 23 (59.0%) Adverse events leading to 1 (2.6%) discontinuation Serious adverse events 2 (5.1%) Cardiac death - Cardiogenic shock - Cardiac failure 1 (2.6%) Renal embolism - Transient ischemic attack 1 (2.6%) Hyperventilation 1 (2.6%) Hypotension 1 (2.6%) Adverse Drug Reactions† 10 (25.6%) Cardiovascular†† 9 (23.1%) Gastrointestinal‡ 2 (5.1%) Infusion site pain/inflammation - istaroxime 0.5 istaroxime 1.0 mg/Kg/min mg/Kg/min (n=41) (n=40) 31 (75.6%) 33 (82.5%) - 4 (10.0%) 2 (4.9%) 6 (15.0%) - 1 (2.5%) - 1 (2.5%)* 2 (4.9%) 3 (7.5%) - 1 (2.5%) - - - - - - 23 (56.1%) 25 (62.5%) 4 (9.8%) 7 (17.5%) 4 (9.8%) 14 (35.0%) 20 (48.8%) 13 (32.5%) Note: data shown as n° patients (%) - patients can have more than one event during the 30-day follow up period Same patient who then died, and 1 additional death occurred at Day 31 (cardiac death) outside the 30 day window

† Adverse Drug Reac ons are AEs related to study drug

††Most common - arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, cardiac failure, ventricular tachycardia

‡ Most common - abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea 37 References Supporting Utilization of KL4 Surfactant for the Treatment of Lung Injury Hoffmann, M., H. Kleine-Weber, et al. (2020). "The novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) uses the SARS-coronavirus receptor ACE2 and the cellular protease TMPRSS2 for entry into target cells 10.1101/2020.01.31.929042." bioRxiv : 2020.01.31.929042. Bernheim, A., X. Mei, et al. (2020). "Chest CT Findings in Coronavirus Disease-19(COVID-19): Relationship to Duration of Infection." Radiology : 200463. Hosseiny, M., S. Kooraki, et al. (2020). "Radiology Perspective of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Lessons From Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and Middle East

Respiratory Syndrome." American Journal of Roentgenology : 1-5. Song, F., N. Shi, et al. (0). "Emerging 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Pneumonia10.1148/radiol.2020200274." Radiology 0(0): 200274 Gregory TJ, Steinberg KP, Spragg R, Gadek JE, Hyers TM, Longmore WJ, et al. Bovine surfactant therapy for patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1997;155:1309-1315. Bernard GR, Artigas A, Brigham KL, Carlet J, Falke K, Hudson L, et al. The American-European consensus conference on ARDS. Definitions, mechanisms, relevant outcomes, and clinical trial coordination. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1994;149:818-824. Nicholas TE, Doyle IR, Bersten AD. Surfactant replacement therapy in ARDS. White knight or noise in the system? Thorax. 1997;52:195-197. Brandstetter RD, Sharma KC, DellaBadia M, Cabreros LJ, Kabinoff GS. Adult respiratory distress syndrome: A disorder in need of improved outcome. Heart & Lung. 1997;26:3-14. Wiedemann HP, Tai DY. Adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS): Current management, future directions. Cleve Clin J Med. 1997;64:365-372. Fulkerson WJ, MacIntyre N, Stamler J, Crapo JD. Pathogenesis and treatment of the adult respiratory distress syndrome. Arch Intern Med. 1996;156:29-38. Schuster DP, Kollef MH. Acute respiratory distress syndrome. Disease A Month. 1996;42:267-326. Schuster DP, Kollef MH. The acute respiratory distress syndrome. New Engl J Med. 1995;332:27-37. Sachdeva RC, Guntupalli KK. Acute respiratory distress syndrome. Crit Care Clin. 1997;13:503-521. Ashbaugh DG, Bigelow DB, Petty TL, Levine BE. Acute respiratory distress in adults. Lancet. 1967;2:319-323. Petty TL, Reiss OK, Paul GW, et al., Characteristics of pulmonary surfactant in adult respiratory distress syndrome associated with trauma and shock. Am Rev Respir Dis. 1977;115:531-536. Petty TL, Silvers, Paul GW, Stanford RE. Abnormalities on lung properties and surfactant function in adult respiratory distress syndrome. Chest. 1979;75:571-574. Hallman M, Spragg RG, Harrell JH, Moser KM, Gluck L. Evidence of lung surfactant abnormality in respiratory failure: Study of bronchoalveolar lavage phospholipids, surface activity, phospholipase activity, and plasma myoinositol. J Clin Invest. 1982;70:673-683. Pison U, Seeger W, Buchhorn R, Joka T, Brand M, Obertacke U, et al. Surfactant abnormalities in patients with respiratory failure after multiple trauma. Am Rev Respir Dis. 1989;140:1033-1039. Pison U, Overtacke U, Brand M, Seeger W, Joka T, Bruch J, et al. Altered pulmonary surfactant in uncomplicated and septicemia-complicated courses of acute respiratory failure. J Trauma. 1990;30:19-26. Gregory TJ, Longmore WJ, Moxley MA, Whitsett JA, Reed CR, Fowler AI, et al. Surfactant chemical composition and biophysical activity in acute respiratory distress syndrome. J Clin Invest. 1991;88:1976-1981. Greene KE, Wright JR, Steinburg KP, et al., Serial changes in surfactant-associated proteins in lung and serum before and after onset of ARDS. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1999;160:1843-1850 38 Surfactant in ARDS References Gregory TJ, Steinberg KP, Spragg R, Gadek JE, Hyers TM, Longmore WJ, et al. Bovine surfactant therapy for patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1997;155:1309-1315. Wiedemann H, Baughman R, de Boisblanc E, et al., A multi centered trail in human sepsis-induced ARDS of aerosolized synthetic surfactant (Exosurf). Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1992; 145:A184. Weg JG, Balk RA, Tharratt RS, et al., Safety and potential efficacy of an aerosolized surfactant in human sepsis-induced adult respiratory distress syndrone. JAMA 1994;272:1433-1438. Anzueto A, Baughman RP, Guntapalli KK, et al., Aerosolized surfactant in adults with sepsis-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome. New Engl J Med. 1996;334:1417-1421. Spragg RG, Gilliard N, Richman P, et al., Acute effects of a single dose of porcine surfactant on patients with the acute respiratory distress syndrome. Chest 1994;105:195-202. Walmrath D, Gunther A, Ardeschir H, et al., Bronchoscopic surfactant administration in patients with severe adult respiratory distress syndrome and sepsis. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 1996;154:57-62. Walmrath D, Grimminger F, Papert D, et al., Bronchoscopic administration of bovine natural surfactant in ARDS and septic shock: impact on gas exchange and haemodynamics. Eur Respir J. 2002;19:805-810. Wilson DF, Zaritsky A, Bauman LA, et al., Instillation of calf lung surfactant extract (calfactant) is beneficial in pediatric acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. Crit Care Med 1999;27:188-195. Willson DF, Zaritsky A, Bauman LA, Dockery K, James RL, Conrad D, Craft H, Novotny WE, Egan EA, Dalton H. Instillation of calf lung surfactant extract (calfactant) is beneficial in pediatric acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. Members of the Mid-Atlantic Pediatric Critical Care Network. Crit Care Med. 1999;27(1):188-95. Willson DF, Thomas NJ, Markovitz BP, Bauman LA, DiCarlo JV, Pon S, Jacobs BR, Jefferson LS, Conaway MR, Egan EA; Pediatric Acute Lung Injury and Sepsis Investigators. Effect of exogenous surfactant (calfactant) in pediatric acute lung injury: a randomized controlled trial. JAMA. 2005;293(4):470-6. Willson DF, Thomas NJ, Tamburro R, Truemper E, Truwit J, Conaway M, Traul C, Egan EE; Pediatric Acute Lung and Sepsis Investigators Network. Pediatric calfactant in acute respiratory distress syndrome trial. Pediatr Crit Care Med. 2013;14(7):657-65. Willson DF, Truwit JD, Conaway MR, Traul CS, Egan EE. The Adult Calfactant in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Trial. Chest. 2015;148(2):356-364. Walmrath D, De Vaal JB, Bruining HA, et al. Treatment of ARDS with a recombinant SP-C(rSP-C) based synthetic surfactant. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 2000;161:A379. Spragg RG, Lewis JF, Wurst W, Häfner D, Baughman RP, Wewers MD, Marsh JJ. Treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome with recombinant surfactant protein C surfactant. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2003;167(11):1562-6. Spragg RG, Lewis JF, Walmrath HD, Johannigman J, Bellingan G, Laterre PF, Witte MC, Richards GA, Rippin G, Rathgeb F, Häfner D, Taut FJ, Seeger W. Effect of recombinant surfactant protein C-based surfactant on the acute respiratory distress syndrome. N Engl J Med. 2004;351(9):884-92. Taut FJ, Rippin G, Schenk P, Findlay G, Wurst W, Häfner D, Lewis JF, Seeger W, Günther A, Spragg RG. A Search for subgroups of patients with ARDS who may benefit from surfactant replacement therapy: a pooled analysis of five studies with recombinant surfactant protein-C surfactant (Venticute). Chest. 2008;134(4):724-32. Spragg RG, Taut FJ, Lewis JF, Schenk P, Ruppert C, Dean N, Krell K, Karabinis A, Günther A. Recombinant surfactant protein C-based surfactant for patients with severe direct lung injury. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2011;183(8):1055-61. Wiswell TE, Smith RM, Katz LB, et al., Bronchopulmonary segmental lavage with Surfaxin (KL 4 -surfactant) for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 1999;160:1188-1195. 39 Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) Current Treatment Pathways Premature infants experience RDS due to underdeveloped lungs lacking endogenous surfactant. Surfactant helps keep lungs open between breaths and proper gas exchange Initial treatment options include ~40% invasive and noninvasive methods: ~60% Surfactant + Invasive mechanical nCPAP support until endogenous therapy ventilation (IMV) surfactant production vs. • Animal-derived surfactant • Noninvasive nasal delivery of continuous • Delivered via intubation, usually in positive airway pressure (nCPAP) • Supports breathing combination with mechanical ventilation TRADE-OFFS Timely therapy delivery Avoid exposure to significant complications vs. vs. Exposure to known significant Foregoing surfactant treatment results in complications notable nCPAP failure rate Ultimately, more than 50% of RDS infants are intubated and ventilated Source: Windtree and third-party market research 40 Windtree Technology Platform - AEROSURF® Proprietary Synthetic + Proprietary Innovative Aerosol KL4 Surfactant Delivery System (ADS) Structurally similar to human lung surfactant Liquid KL4 surfactant (intratracheal instillate) for RDS approved by the FDA Lyophilized KL4 surfactant currently being developed for AEROSURF Utilizing pressure and heated capillary has demonstrated ability to aerosolize KL4 surfactant Controlled, effective and reproducible performance validated in studies KL 4 surfactant has been shown to improve lung function in premature infants, resulting in decreased nCPAP failures and need for invasive intubation

surfactant has been shown to improve lung function in premature infants, resulting in decreased nCPAP failures and need for invasive intubation KL 4 surfactant also has anti-inflammatory and other potentially positive attributes 41 Transformative Potential of AEROSURF® BENEFITS RISKS Surfactant Therapy Reversing surfactant deficiency has a profound positive impact on respiration Surfactant therapy delivers near-immediate clinical improvement BPD Infection, ventilator-induced pneumonia Bradycardia, hypertension, and hypoxemia Peri-dosing events associated with bolus administration Airway trauma Lung injury Pain, discomfort Long-term impacts including vocal cord damage, asthma, lung damage nCPAP Respiratory Support Avoids exposure to the risks of invasive delivery of surfactant therapy Negative impacts of delayed surfactant replacement therapy (SRT) Prolonged RDS until either endogenous surfactant production or transfer to invasive surfactant therapy Significant rate of nCPAP failure leading to delayed surfactant therapy via intubation and mechanical ventilation The potential for AEROSURF The benefits of traditional surfactant therapy without the complications associated with intubation and mechanical ventilation Noninvasive administration eliminates or reduces the need to delay surfactant therapy Synthetic formulation Reduced morbidity Lower total cost of care 42 Business Development Focus Short- term Mid-term (Data & EOP2) Long-term (Strategy) We are actively engaged in discussions with multiple companies with a proactive focus as follows: Cardiovascular Partner - China Pure SERCA2a Pharma Partner - Global AEROSURF® / KL4 Licensing ex-Asia Heart Failure Portfolio Partner - Global Rosta Out-License - Global Portfolio Optimization and Expansion Retained US Co-Promo Rights 43 Attachments Original document

