Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WINT   US97382D3035

WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(WINT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
0.4700 USD   -3.45%
07:42aWINDTREE THERAPEUTICS : June'22 Corporate Presentation
PU
07:22aWINDTREE THERAPEUTICS INC /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS INC /DE/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Windtree Therapeutics : June'22 Corporate Presentation

06/06/2022 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Windtree Therapeutics

Company Overview

June 5, 2022

(NASDAQ: WINT)

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, among other things, include statements about the Company's clinical development programs, business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's product development activities, or otherwise as to future events. The forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events and financial performance and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including such terms as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "predicts," "potential" or "continues" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology, though the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are further described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, and any amendments thereto ("Company Filings"). Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Under no circumstances shall this presentation be construed as an offer to sell or as a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities. In addition, the information presented in this deck is qualified in its entirety by the Company Filings. The reader should refer to the Company Filings for a fuller discussion of the matters presented here.

2

Windtree Therapeutics Highlights

Biopharmaceutical company with advanced clinical programs spanning cardiovascular and respiratory disease states (NASDAQ: WINT)

Clinical programs focused on significant markets with high unmet needs and with supportive regulatory paths:

  • One clinical program received both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations; another clinical program received Fast Track designation with potential for Breakthrough designation

Recent positive Phase 2 study with istaroxime in early cardiogenic shock

(ECS) which can be a catalyst for the company; executing extension study for dose optimization as well as study in more severe patients and plan to meet with regulatory agencies in order to further define a potential development path to approval

Highly experienced management team and company leadership

3

Windtree Therapeutics Pipeline

Lead Products

Phase of Development

Current Status

FDA Fast Track

Istaroxime

Phase 2b

Study start up ongoing for second Phase 2b

Designation

(Acute Heart Failure)

clinical trial in ~300 patients targeted to

start once clinical trial operations are fully

funded

Potential for

Istaroxime

Phase 2

Positive Phase 2 study

Breakthrough

(Early Cardiogenic Shock)

Windtree is planning the execution of the

Designation

next studies and plans to meet with

regulatory agencies regarding

development path

Chronic and Acute Heart Failure

Oral SERCA2a Activators

Preclinical

(Chronic HF; potentially HFpEF)

Target for collaboration/partnership

FDA, EMA Orphan

KL4 Surfactant - COVID 19

Phase 2

Study completed; Results

Drug for RDS

(COVID 19 Pilot; Possible invasive Tx for

presented March 2022

RDS in neonates)

FDA Fast Track

AEROSURF

Phase 2b

Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS)

Designation,

(KL4 surfactant Drug/Device

development to be funded and executed by

Orphan Drug

Tx for RDS)

licensee

Rostafuroxin

Phase 2b

Out-licensing opportunity

(Genetically Associated HTN)

4

Strategy for Value Creation

2022

2023

2024

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Istaroxime Cardiogenic Shock

Meet w/ FDA; EMA

Phase 2

SEISMiC Extension Study

FDA EOP2

Study Start Up

(SEISMiC)

Positive

SCAI Stage C Study

Results

Early Cardiogenic Shock Registration Study*

Istaroxime

Acute Heart Failure Study

Heart Failure

(transition to Phase 3)**

~18 months to execute; EOP2 Mtg

into Ph3, potential partnering

Oral SERCA2a Activator Heart Failure Agents; Pre-Clinical Development

FDA EOP2

Corporate

Milestones

CV & SERCA2a Deal Process

KL4 Surfactant Support Lee's; RDS Development (paid and executed by partner) Rosta deal process

*study initiation pending positive data, regulatory input and adequate funding **study initiation pending adequate funding

Represents topline data available

5

Disclaimer

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 11:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:42aWINDTREE THERAPEUTICS : June'22 Corporate Presentation
PU
07:22aWINDTREE THERAPEUTICS INC /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
06/03WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS INC /DE/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisca..
AQ
05/24Windtree presents data from its positive seismic phase 2 study of istaroxime in early c..
AQ
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call
CI
05/23WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS : Presents Data from its Positive SEISMiC Phase 2 Study of Istaroxim..
PU
05/23WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS INC /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
05/23Windtree Presents Data from its Positive SEISMiC Phase 2 Study of Istaroxime in Early C..
AQ
05/23Windtree Presents Data from its Positive SEISMiC Phase 2 Study of Istaroxime in Early C..
CI
05/16Windtree Announces Conference Call to Present Data from its Positive SEISMiC Phase 2 St..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,00 M - -
Net income 2022 -25,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,8 M 13,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,47 $
Average target price 3,40 $
Spread / Average Target 623%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig E. Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Hamill Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Zuie Chin Huang Chairman
Steven G. Simonson Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Soffer Executive Director-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-70.72%14
MODERNA, INC.-46.00%54 553
LONZA GROUP AG-26.05%43 404
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.22%41 535
SEAGEN INC.-9.48%25 760
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-28.21%18 074