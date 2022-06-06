Windtree Therapeutics : June'22 Corporate Presentation

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, among other things, include statements about the Company's clinical development programs, business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's product development activities, or otherwise as to future events. The forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events and financial performance and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including such terms as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "predicts," "potential" or "continues" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology, though the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are further described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, and any amendments thereto ("Company Filings"). Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
Under no circumstances shall this presentation be construed as an offer to sell or as a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities. In addition, the information presented in this deck is qualified in its entirety by the Company Filings. The reader should refer to the Company Filings for a fuller discussion of the matters presented here.
Windtree Therapeutics Highlights
Biopharmaceutical company with advanced clinical programs spanning cardiovascular and respiratory disease states (NASDAQ: WINT)
Clinical programs focused on significant markets with high unmet needs and with supportive regulatory paths:
One clinical program received both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations; another clinical program received Fast Track designation with potential for Breakthrough designation
Recent positive Phase 2 study with istaroxime in early cardiogenic shock
(ECS) which can be a catalyst for the company; executing extension study for dose optimization as well as study in more severe patients and plan to meet with regulatory agencies in order to further define a potential development path to approval
Highly experienced management team and company leadership
Windtree Therapeutics Pipeline
Lead Products
Phase of Development
Current Status
FDA Fast Track
Istaroxime
Phase 2b
▪
Study start up ongoing for second Phase 2b
Designation
(Acute Heart Failure)
clinical trial in ~300 patients targeted to
start once clinical trial operations are fully
funded
▪
Potential for
Istaroxime
Phase 2
Positive Phase 2 study
Breakthrough
(Early Cardiogenic Shock)
▪ Windtree is planning the execution of the
Designation
next studies and plans to meet with
regulatory agencies regarding
development path
▪
Chronic and Acute Heart Failure
Oral SERCA2a Activators
Preclinical
(Chronic HF; potentially HFpEF)
▪
Target for collaboration/partnership
▪
FDA, EMA Orphan
KL4 Surfactant - COVID 19
Phase 2
Study completed; Results
Drug for RDS
(COVID 19 Pilot; Possible invasive Tx for
presented March 2022
RDS in neonates)
▪
FDA Fast Track
AEROSURF
Phase 2b
Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS)
Designation,
(KL4 surfactant Drug/Device
development to be funded and executed by
Orphan Drug
Tx for RDS)
licensee
▪
Rostafuroxin
Phase 2b
Out-licensing opportunity
(Genetically Associated HTN)
Strategy for Value Creation
2022
2023
2024
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Istaroxime Cardiogenic Shock
Meet w/ FDA; EMA
Phase 2
SEISMiC Extension Study
FDA EOP2
Study Start Up
(SEISMiC)
Positive
SCAI Stage C Study
Results
Early Cardiogenic Shock Registration Study*
Istaroxime
Acute Heart Failure Study
Heart Failure
(transition to Phase 3)**
~18 months to execute; EOP2 Mtg
into Ph3, potential partnering
Oral SERCA2a Activator Heart Failure Agents; Pre-Clinical Development
FDA EOP2
Corporate
Milestones
CV & SERCA2a Deal Process
KL4 Surfactant Support Lee's; RDS Development (paid and executed by partner) Rosta deal process
Windtree Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 11:41:08 UTC.