WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Windtree to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit

09/16/2021
WARRINGTON, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and be available for 1x1 meetings at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit.

The Company’s presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 9:55 am ET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Events page (https://ir.windtreetx.com/events) of the company’s website (www.windtreetx.com).

About Windtree Therapeutics
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and for early cardiogenic shock. Windtree’s heart failure platform includes follow-on oral pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. In pulmonary care, Windtree has focused on developing AEROSURF®, a drug-device combination, to deliver its synthetic KL4 surfactant non-invasively to premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, and is facilitating transfer of clinical development of AEROSURF® to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK. Windtree is also evaluating KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients. Also in Windtree’s portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.windtreetx.com.

Contact Information:
Monique Kosse
LifeSci Advisors
212.915.3820 or monique@lifesciadvisors.com

Media contact:
Andrew Mielach
LifeSci Communications
646.876.5868 or amielach@lifescicomms.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -62,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,6 M 48,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 58,3%
Managers and Directors
Craig E. Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Hamill Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Zuie Chin Huang Chairman
Steven G. Simonson Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Soffer Executive Director-Clinical Development
