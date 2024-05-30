Windtree Therapeutics
Company Overview
May 2024
Nasdaq: WINT
Multi-Asset / Indication Pipeline with Several Near-Term Milestones
Product Candidates
Indication
Phase
Development Status / Plans
Istaroxime
•
Positive Phase 2 study
(SERCA2a activator/
Cardiogenic Shock
Phase 2b
•
Executing small follow-on studies intended to transition to
Na/K ATPase inhibitor)
Phase 3
•
Positive Phase 2a and 2b data
• Augment AHF data with cardiogenic shock data, if positive and
Istaroxime
Acute Heart Failure
Phase 2b
adequate, for Phase 3 for AHF with partnership
•
Greater China regional license with Lee's Pharma who is
advancing and paying for Phase 3 AHF program in territory
SERCA2a
Chronic Heart Failure,
Preclinical
•
Chronic and Acute Heart Failure
Activators (oral)
including potentially HFpEF
•
Target for collaboration/partnership
aPKCi inhibitor
Cutaneous and systemic
treatment in broad and/or
Preclinical
•
IND enabling studies
(topical and oral)
rare malignant diseases
Treatment Resistant
•
Phase 2 data in hypertension
Hypertension -
Rostafuroxin
Phase 2b
•
Company holding development to out-license and reposition for
Genotypically identified
the attractive and large Resistant Hypertension market
patients
KL4 Surfactant and
KL4 surfactant Drug/Device
Phase 2b
•
Global out-license in place
AEROSURF
Tx for RDS and potential
•
Partner responsible for all costs of development
other applications
Milestone Strategy for Value Creation
2023
2024
2025
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Istaroxime Cardiogenic Shock
Phase 2
SEISMiC B Extension Study*
Cardiogenic Shock
SEISMiC
Registration Study**
Initial Study
SCAI Stage C Study*
Reported
Positive Results
Istaroxime in Acute Heart Failure
Acute Heart
Failure Study***
Oral SERCA2a Activator Heart Failure Agents; Preclinical Development
Ista & SERCA2a Activator Deal Process
Atypical Protein Kinase C
aPKCi; Preclinical Development
(topical and oral)
- Study and guidance depends upon adequate funding or partnership
- Study and guidance pending positive EOP2 meeting and adequate funding
- Study and guidance pending positive EOP2 meeting and adequate funding (via partnership)
Represents planned data available
Istaroxime
Cardiogenic Shock
Potential to transform the standard of care for critical patients
Cardiogenic Shock - A Critical Condition Caused by a Failing Heart
A severe presentation of heart failure characterized by low blood pressure and inadequate blood flow to vital organs
(hypoperfusion) accompanied by congestion and high filling
pressures of the heart. It requires very urgent treatment.
- Caused by severe impairment of cardiac function that results in diminished cardiac output, end‐organ hypoperfusion and hypoxemia
- Most often requires pharmacological or mechanical intervention with key clinical objective to increase SBP to >90mmHg and improve tissue perfusion
- Cardiogenic shock patients typically require hospital intensive care and consume significant hospital resources
- High mortality (~20-30%) and substantial morbidity in survivors1
- US + EU markets represent an ~$1.0B market potential2 with high unmet need
1) Burgos, JSCAI (1) 2021Kolte D, American Heart Association; 2014 Jan 13; (rates associated with classic, stage C shock)
7
2) Estimates from claims data and epi data September 2021, multiplied by assumed various regional prices
Significant Unmet Need and Reported Desire for Istaroxime
- No satisfactory pharmacological intervention to reverse the condition
- Available therapies have unwanted side effects such as risk for arrhythmias, decreasing blood pressure, renal dysfunction and even increases in mortality that limit their usefulness and position them as "rescue medicines"
- A therapy that can be used earlier to rapidly improve blood pressure and cardiac function without unwanted side effects is needed
Market research shows need and enthusiasm for istaroxime profile
100 U.S. Cardiologists questioned on degree of unmet need for new innovative pharmacologic treatments for ECS1
Clinical
Cardiologists
Treaters1
99
Highly Needed
Low Need
- 84% of the cardiologists responded they would be likely to extremely likely to use istaroxime for early cardiogenic shock patients
- Majority responded they would position utilization before use of other existing classes of therapies such as inotropes and vasopressors
1) Market research conducted by Sermo, a leading provider of real time physician insights
Istaroxime - Novel First-in-Class Therapy
Novel intravenous agent designed to improve
systolic contraction anddiastolic relaxation of the heart
Increases the Force
1 of Contraction
via inhibition of the sodium-potassium pump and effects on the sodium- calcium exchanger
Dual Mechanism of
Action
2 Improves Cardiac
Relaxation
via stimulation of SERCA2a activity which enhances calcium reuptake
Impact on both systolic
(contraction) and
diastolic (relaxation)
dysfunction
Istaroxime Cardiogenic Shock Program Came from AHF Phase 2 Trials and the Potential Attractive Regulatory Pathway
In Phase 2a and 2b data in AHF istaroxime demonstrated:
Cardiac Function Improved with Both Doses
- Significant increase in stroke volume (amount of blood expelled with each heartbeat)
- Lowered cardiac filling pressures
Increased in Systolic Blood Pressure
Increased Renal Function (eGFR)
Heart Rate Decreased
Favorable Heart Rhythm Profile Observed
- No increase in clinically significant arrythmias or ventricular tachycardia
