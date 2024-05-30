Windtree Therapeutics

Company Overview

May 2024

Nasdaq: WINT

2

Multi-Asset / Indication Pipeline with Several Near-Term Milestones

Product Candidates

Indication

Phase

Development Status / Plans

Istaroxime

Positive Phase 2 study

(SERCA2a activator/

Cardiogenic Shock

Phase 2b

Executing small follow-on studies intended to transition to

Na/K ATPase inhibitor)

Phase 3

Positive Phase 2a and 2b data

Augment AHF data with cardiogenic shock data, if positive and

Istaroxime

Acute Heart Failure

Phase 2b

adequate, for Phase 3 for AHF with partnership

Greater China regional license with Lee's Pharma who is

advancing and paying for Phase 3 AHF program in territory

SERCA2a

Chronic Heart Failure,

Preclinical

Chronic and Acute Heart Failure

Activators (oral)

including potentially HFpEF

Target for collaboration/partnership

aPKCi inhibitor

Cutaneous and systemic

treatment in broad and/or

Preclinical

IND enabling studies

(topical and oral)

rare malignant diseases

Treatment Resistant

Phase 2 data in hypertension

Hypertension -

Rostafuroxin

Phase 2b

Company holding development to out-license and reposition for

Genotypically identified

the attractive and large Resistant Hypertension market

patients

KL4 Surfactant and

KL4 surfactant Drug/Device

Phase 2b

Global out-license in place

AEROSURF

Tx for RDS and potential

Partner responsible for all costs of development

other applications

4

Milestone Strategy for Value Creation

2023

2024

2025

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Istaroxime Cardiogenic Shock

Phase 2

SEISMiC B Extension Study*

Cardiogenic Shock

SEISMiC

Registration Study**

Initial Study

SCAI Stage C Study*

Reported

Positive Results

Istaroxime in Acute Heart Failure

Acute Heart

Failure Study***

Oral SERCA2a Activator Heart Failure Agents; Preclinical Development

Ista & SERCA2a Activator Deal Process

Atypical Protein Kinase C

aPKCi; Preclinical Development

(topical and oral)

  • Study and guidance depends upon adequate funding or partnership
  • Study and guidance pending positive EOP2 meeting and adequate funding
  • Study and guidance pending positive EOP2 meeting and adequate funding (via partnership)

Represents planned data available

5

Istaroxime

Cardiogenic Shock

Potential to transform the standard of care for critical patients

6

Cardiogenic Shock - A Critical Condition Caused by a Failing Heart

A severe presentation of heart failure characterized by low blood pressure and inadequate blood flow to vital organs

(hypoperfusion) accompanied by congestion and high filling

pressures of the heart. It requires very urgent treatment.

  • Caused by severe impairment of cardiac function that results in diminished cardiac output, endorgan hypoperfusion and hypoxemia
  • Most often requires pharmacological or mechanical intervention with key clinical objective to increase SBP to >90mmHg and improve tissue perfusion
  • Cardiogenic shock patients typically require hospital intensive care and consume significant hospital resources
  • High mortality (~20-30%) and substantial morbidity in survivors1
  • US + EU markets represent an ~$1.0B market potential2 with high unmet need

1) Burgos, JSCAI (1) 2021Kolte D, American Heart Association; 2014 Jan 13; (rates associated with classic, stage C shock)

7

2) Estimates from claims data and epi data September 2021, multiplied by assumed various regional prices

Significant Unmet Need and Reported Desire for Istaroxime

  • No satisfactory pharmacological intervention to reverse the condition
    • Available therapies have unwanted side effects such as risk for arrhythmias, decreasing blood pressure, renal dysfunction and even increases in mortality that limit their usefulness and position them as "rescue medicines"
  • A therapy that can be used earlier to rapidly improve blood pressure and cardiac function without unwanted side effects is needed

Market research shows need and enthusiasm for istaroxime profile

100 U.S. Cardiologists questioned on degree of unmet need for new innovative pharmacologic treatments for ECS1

Clinical

Cardiologists

Treaters1

99

Highly Needed

Low Need

  • 84% of the cardiologists responded they would be likely to extremely likely to use istaroxime for early cardiogenic shock patients
  • Majority responded they would position utilization before use of other existing classes of therapies such as inotropes and vasopressors

8

1) Market research conducted by Sermo, a leading provider of real time physician insights

Istaroxime - Novel First-in-Class Therapy

Novel intravenous agent designed to improve

systolic contraction anddiastolic relaxation of the heart

Increases the Force

1 of Contraction

via inhibition of the sodium-potassium pump and effects on the sodium- calcium exchanger

Dual Mechanism of

Action

2 Improves Cardiac

Relaxation

via stimulation of SERCA2a activity which enhances calcium reuptake

Impact on both systolic

(contraction) and

diastolic (relaxation)

dysfunction

9

Istaroxime Cardiogenic Shock Program Came from AHF Phase 2 Trials and the Potential Attractive Regulatory Pathway

In Phase 2a and 2b data in AHF istaroxime demonstrated:

Cardiac Function Improved with Both Doses

  • Significant increase in stroke volume (amount of blood expelled with each heartbeat)
  • Lowered cardiac filling pressures

Increased in Systolic Blood Pressure

Increased Renal Function (eGFR)

Heart Rate Decreased

Favorable Heart Rhythm Profile Observed

  • No increase in clinically significant arrythmias or ventricular tachycardia

10

