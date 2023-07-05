(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Wednesday.

AIM - WINNERS

Tintra PLC, up 21% at 113.56 pence, 12-month range 61p-412.5p. The artificial intelligence-led bank agrees to repay all funds originally raised by Fintech Leaders Fund in relation to share placement deed last December, which it will terminate. It will pay FLF GBP3.0 million in total. After this payment is complete, neither party will have any payment obligations to the other. This means the two statutory demands from FLF that Tintra had outlined in May will be withdrawn.

Windward Ltd, up 13% at 64.8p, 12-month range 33p-106p. The maritime predictive intelligence company says its artificial intelligence-based solution will be used by London Stock Exchange Group. "Windward's Maritime AI-powered technology will augment existing shipping analytic capabilities available on the LSEG Workspace platform in real-time," it explains. It will track around 117,200 vessels at sea across the globe, ranging from oil tankers, and dry bulk carriers to container vessels. The software is able to screen for indicators of illicit activity in order to determine a risk profile. Illicit activity could include "going dark" - where a vessel turns off or alters an AIS tracking device. It could also entail visiting the port of a sanctioned country, or "loitering" in a sanctioned area.

AIM - LOSERS

Quiz PLC, down 12% at 9.35p, 12-month range 8p-18.5p. The clothing retailer falls as it lays out a dreary outlook for the year ahead, despite positive results for financial year ended March 31. Says like-for-like revenue in the three months since March has been largely in line with pre-Covid levels, and growth is moderating over the calendar year. It points the finger at inflation, and its impact on consumer confidence. Positively, annual pretax profit jumps to GBP2.3 million from GBP800,000 a year before. Revenue rises 17% to GBP91.7 million from GBP78.4 million.

Bidstack Group PLC, down 8.3% at 0.825p, 12-month range 0.7p-4.24p. The in-game advertising firm says it has received an email with nine letters "purporting to be" from Interactive Investor Services Nominees, Hargreaves Lansdown (Nominees) and Lawshare Nominees on behalf of investors holding a 5.3% stake. The letters request that Bidstack convene a general meeting, and consider resolutions to remove Chief Strategy Officer Lisa Hau and Non-Executive Director Glen Calvert as directors, and appoint Nicholas Hargrave as a director. The company says it intends to comply with its obligations to call a general meeting within 21 days.

