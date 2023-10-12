(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Windward Ltd, up 16% at 72.50 pence, 12-month range 33.00p-80p. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based maritime predictive intelligence company announces numerous contract wins, and says it is trading in line with market expectations for 2023. Says the typical pattern of seeing a high level of US governmental contracting activity in the second half. The Rest of World Government segment also performs well, with four new contract. Says Nigerian government contract renewed as expected, with USD1 million of annual contract value added per year over three years. Also notes continued growth of its Commercial sector customer base.

----------

Norman Broadbent PLC, up 25% at 6.85p, 12-month range 3.00p-6.93p. The professional services company reports that the third quarter was "its strongest quarterly performance since well before the onset of Covid-19", despite summer months typically seeing softer trade. In its third quarter, revenue jumped 60% year-on-year to GBP3.2 million, as net fee income rose 65% to GBP2.8 million. Now is confident of delivering and exceeding its prior target of GBP1.3 million earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by 2025. "The investments made in our people, processes and supporting technologies have begun to deliver encouraging results and we have ambitious and sustainable growth plans," says CEO Kevin Davidson.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Shield Therapeutics PLC, down 6.4% at 6.27p, 12-month range 5.80p-12.85p. The commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on its iron deficiency product Accrufer says its chief financial officer, Hans-Peter Rudolf, is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Rudolf will leave next Friday. The firm's company controller, Paul Spoors, will take on the CFO role on an interim basis. Shield says it has engaged an executive search firm to identify a new CFO.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.