Windward Ltd - Tel Aviv, Israel-based maritime predictive intelligence company - Issues trading statement ahead of Monday's annual general meeting. Reports a period of "strong trading" in line with expectations. Highlights further progress in growing commercial revenue, notes renewals for government segment also remain on track. Within the commercial unit, sees accelerated take up of Business Intelligence solutions. Further, says artificial intelligence powered insights are delivering a tangible impact on visibility, efficiency and cost for key players across global trade. Looking ahead, expresses confidence in achieving its stated goal of reaching an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation break-even run rate during financial 2024. Remains "excited by the opportunity ahead to further transform the maritime industry through bringing both vertical and generative AI solutions to our customers," company says.

Current stock price: 98.00 pence, down 1.0% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: more than doubled

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

