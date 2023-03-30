Advanced search
    WNWD   IL0011809428

WINDWARD LTD.

(WNWD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-03-30 am EDT
40.00 GBX    0.00%
12:52pWindward revenue climbs in "landmark" 2022 but loss widens
AN
07:30aWindward revenue climbs in "landmark" 2022 but loss widens
AN
02:05aEarnings Flash (WNWD.L) WINDWARD Posts FY22 Revenue $21.6M
MT
Windward revenue climbs in "landmark" 2022 but loss widens

03/30/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
(Correcting location of Windward Ltd's headquarters.)

(Alliance News) - Windward Ltd said on Thursday its annual revenue increased during a year of market share growth in 2022, though its loss widened.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based maritime predictive intelligence company said its pretax loss widened to USD19.2 million from USD13.1 million in 2021. This was driven by a rise in net financial expenses to USD3.7 million from USD592,000 the year prior.

Meanwhile, revenue shot up 25% to USD21.6 million from USD17.4 million last year.

Chair John Browne said: "2022 has been another landmark year for Windward, in which the company has proven its ability to capture market share in the key commercial and US government segments, while continuing to add a range of powerful capabilities to its unique maritime AI platform."

Windward said its annual contract value increased 21% to USD25.5 million from USD21.2 million.

Windward noted that significant customer expansions included multi-year contracts with Shell and Gard.

The company did not declare a dividend, unchanged from last year.

Looking ahead, Windward said "strong trading" followed into the start of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Ami Daniel said: "As we move into 2023, our mission to become the leading decision support platform for real-time maritime data intelligence through ground-breaking technology remains unchanged.

"In the wider market, we see increasing levels of mergers and acquisitions and capital raises, suggesting this is a golden age for maritime and AI, and as a result, for Windward. Our technology and team are at the forefront of this market opportunity, ready and willing to build a global leader in the space."

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 17,6 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2022 -12,3 M -15,2 M -15,2 M
Net cash 2022 17,5 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,3 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 45,8%
